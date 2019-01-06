Bread is Back on the Rise: The BreadBot Debuts at the Consumer Electronics Show

Baked in Front of Your Eyes - Bread that is Fresh, Healthy, Preservative Free and Eco-FriendlyThe BreadBot Mixes, Forms, Proofs, Bakes and Cools Bread All on its OwnRetailers Can Benefit from Potential 20-Fold Lift in Profit Margins by Cutting Out Distribution ProcessAt CES, Full BreadBot Experience Located at Booth #31803, South Hall 3, LVCC

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wilkinson Baking Company, a family-owned business that is transforming the world of baking one loaf at a time by pioneering a first-of-its-kind, fully automated breadmaking machine, is unveiling The BreadBot at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Conference-goers will be able to experience how The BreadBot, a machine that goes to from flour to loaf all on its own, harnesses the marvels of modern technology to take us back to the old world with its artisan bread that is tasty and nutritious.

At CES, The BreadBot will be on display and on the menu. Everyone is invited to taste its healthy, flavorful bread, and view it being produced in a fully transparent process, so you can see exactly when, where and how your bread is being made. The BreadBot is located throughout the week at Booth #31803 in the High-Tech Retailing area of South Hall 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC).

Compared to center aisle bread, The BreadBot produces loaves that are fresher, healthier, preservative free and eco-friendly. The BreadBot mixes, forms, proofs, bakes and cools ten loaves of bread per hour – all on its own and is capable of making most varieties of bread that require dry ingredients – including white, wheat, whole wheat, nine grain, sourdough and honey oat. The bread can even be organic if preferred!

BY THE NUMBERS – HOW THE BREADBOT MEASURES UP

Produces 10 loaves per hour

Time to first completed loaf is 90 minutes

New loaves produced every 6 minutes

Operates up to a 24 hour duty cycle

Yields a maximum of 235 loaves per day

Requires about 30 minutes for daily cleaning

"Bread is a staple of American life. But in most supermarkets today, it has lost its emotional connection with the shopper," said Randall Wilkinson, CEO of The Wilkinson Baking Company. "In the age of home delivery, The BreadBot attracts consumers back to the store because it delivers fresh, delicious bread that is produced with theater and engagement. We're so excited to bring CES back to basics with The BreadBot this year and to demonstrate how we have increased a retailers' bread sales by more than 30 percent while also decreasing the environmental impact."

Retailers using The BreadBot can benefit from a potential 20-fold lift in bottom line profit margins through the elimination of the costly current bread distribution process, as well benefiting from increased consumer interest and maximized employee productivity. Grocers can get a head start on their daily production demands by scheduling The BreadBot to start baking hours before they open. And, as nearly half of topline revenue of a commercial baker is spent on the process of transport from factory oven to store shelf and related out-of-date product waste, The BreadBot is disrupting commercial baking and helping the environment through the elimination of brick and mortar facilities and distribution overhead.

Most food providers – including grocery stores, convenience stores, schools, the military and more – can benefit from the compact 22-square-foot BreadBot, which is more automated than a $75 million bread factory.

Randall Wilkinson will be speaking at the following CES sessions in LVCC's North Hall:

Jan 9, 10:00-10:20AM – Robotics in Aisle 5

Jan 10, 11:30-12:30PM – On the Menu: Robotics Cook Up Fast Food

The BreadBot will be having a sneak preview at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 6th and will be debuting at Booth #31803 on the show floor (South Hall 3) throughout the entirety of CES.

Wilkinson Baking Company is a Bonin Ventures portfolio company. For more information, visit www.wilkinsonbaking.com.

About Wilkinson Baking Company

The Wilkinson Baking Company is the operating brand of a group of companies founded and managed by the Wilkinson family. The companies own international patent and IP rights to a wide range of claims related to The BreadBot, extending the original inventive spirit of Richard Carlson. The Wilkinson family has a 35-year history of multiple, successful startup companies. The BreadBot is the result of more than 20 years of research and development and more than 30 cumulative months of in-store market-testing experience.

About Bonin Ventures

Bonin Ventures (BV) is a growth accelerator focused on taking big business expertise and applying it to a diverse portfolio of innovative start-up companies. Led by world-renowned marketing guru Bonin Bough, the BV team provides strategic capabilities, unique skillsets, and unprecedented access to drive exponential growth opportunities. They actively seek to work with companies who are challenging the status-quo through the application of unique technology.

