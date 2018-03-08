Brazilian restaurant Viena opens first U.S. location at MIA

All menu items come with stunning views from the MIA Hotel's top floor

MIAMI, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Viena, the leading restaurant chain in Brazil with nearly 80 locations throughout the country, debuted its first U.S. location with a grand opening celebration at Miami International Airport (MIA). Airport and restaurant executives celebrated the grand opening of MIA's newest dining option with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live Brazilian entertainment and complimentary menu samples.

"Congratulations to the MIA team and IMCMV for bringing this popular Brazilian brand to MIA," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez. "Miami-Dade County welcomes their expansion into our community, and we are proud to have their very first Viena restaurant in the U.S."

The nearly 10,000-square-foot location on the top floor of the MIA Hotel, located pre-security at the center of MIA, provides a farm-to-table concept featuring European and Brazilian cuisine – including Bolinho de Bacalau (salt cod fritters), Pão de Queijo (Brazilian cheese bread) and the Caipirinha, Brazil's national cocktail. A variety of meat, fish and pasta dishes, as well as salads, sandwiches and wood-fired flatbreads, are also available. Viena is now the largest pre-security restaurant at MIA, as well as its first Brazilian-themed dining option. MIA has more flights to Brazil than any other U.S. airport, and Brazil is the airport's busiest international market.

Viena is operated by IMCMV Holdings, a U.S. subsidiary of the Brazil-based International Meal Company Alimentação S.A., which owns and operates Margaritaville and Land Shark Bar & Grill destination restaurants throughout the United States, Brazil and Panama. IMC also owns over 200 coffee shops and casual and quick-service restaurants in Brazil, Panama, Colombia and United States.

"The opening of Viena adds even more diversity to the award-winning concession program at MIA," said Miami-Dade Aviation Director Lester Sola. "Thanks to Viena, our Brazilian passengers – or those who just want to get a taste of their culture – can now enjoy Brazilian cuisine without leaving the airport."

Replacing the "Top of the Port" restaurant previously located on the seventh floor of the MIA Hotel, Viena has capacity for 250 guests. A full-service center bar hosts a daily happy hour and large-screen TVs for watching sporting events. The restaurant also offers guests free Wi-Fi and electronic charging stations.

"We are excited to partner with MIA to open the first Viena restaurant location in the United States," said President and CEO of IMC-USA David Crabtree. "I am confident that our culinary concept, combined with the location's stunning views of the airfield and the fact that Brazil is one of MIA's top international market, will help make our U.S. expansion as successful as possible."

Miami International Airport offers more flights to Latin America and the Caribbean than any other U.S. airport, is America's third-busiest airport for international passengers, boasts a lineup of more than 100 air carriers and is the top U.S. airport for international freight. MIA, along with its general aviation airports, is also the leading economic engine for Miami-Dade County and the state of Florida, generating business revenue of $33.7 billion annually and welcoming 70 percent of all international visitors to Florida. MIA's vision is to grow from a recognized hemispheric hub to a global airport of choice that offers customers a world-class experience and an expanded route network with direct passenger and cargo access to all world regions. MIA is committed to sustainable practices. Learn more at www.MIAefficiency.com.

