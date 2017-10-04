Boys & Girls Clubs in Maryland Awarded Four New Grants By the Amerigroup Foundation

Grants provide $5,000 to each Club supporting Triple Play healthy lifestyles program

BALTIMORE, Oct. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America is reinforcing its commitment the health and wellness of children and teens in Maryland, thanks to $20,000 in Triple Play grants from the Amerigroup Foundation. Triple Play is Boys & Girls Clubs of America's leading healthy lifestyles program, making a meaningful impact on the health and well-being of kids and teens during the critical after-school time at Boys & Girls Clubs around the country.

The Amerigroup Foundation will be issuing the Triple Play grants to the following Clubs to encourage healthy eating and physical activities for Club members:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington-Drew Freeman Middle School

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington- Germantown Unit

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore –Webster Kendrick Unit

Salvation Army Boys & Girls of Franklin Square

"Amerigroup Maryland is excited to continue its support of the Triple Play program and we look forward to educating and motivating youth to get active and develop healthy habits," said Vince Ancona, Amerigroup Maryland President. "With Maryland youth heading back to school, programs such as Triple Play can help to ensure children and teens are more active and consume less junk foods during out-of-school hours."

As Boys & Girls Clubs of America's proven health and wellness program, Triple Play is a game plan for the mind, body and soul. Supported by founding sponsor The Coca-Cola Company and co-sponsor, from the Amerigroup Foundation, the program's three components encourage Club members to eat healthier (mind), become more physically active (body) and increase their ability to engage in healthy relationships (soul).

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is focused on providing programs that are designed to make a lasting impact during the critical after-school hours and beyond," said Dr. Jennifer Bateman, national vice president for programs, training and youth development with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Thanks to the Amerigroup Foundation this grant will create a healthy environment where youth across Maryland can adopt a healthy lifestyle that will positively influence their physical, social and intellectual wellness for years to come."

The Amerigroup Foundation is committed to improving health and strengthening communities. Through its Healthy Generations grant program, the Amerigroup Foundation works to identify the issues most in need of attention and then directs its financial support and volunteer efforts toward improving health in those areas. Promoting youth health and active lifestyles is an ongoing focus of the foundation.

The Triple Play grants announced today are part of a five-year, $10 million commitment from the Amerigroup Foundation's parent company foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs of America to promote healthy lifestyles.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,300 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Amerigroup Foundation

The Amerigroup Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Amerigroup, a wholly owned subsidiary of Anthem, Inc. Together, with local, regional and national organizations, the Amerigroup Foundation works to enhance the health and well-being of individuals and families in communities that Amerigroup and its affiliated health plans serve. Amerigroup Foundation funding is focused on strategic initiatives working to address and provide innovative solutions to health care challenges, as well as promoting the Healthy Generations Program, a multi-generational initiative with five areas of focus: Healthy Heart, Cancer Prevention, Healthy Maternal Practices, Type 2 Diabetes Prevention, and Healthy Active Lifestyle. These disease states and medical conditions include: prenatal care in the first trimester, low birth weight babies, cardiac morbidity rates, long term activities that decrease obesity and increase physical activity, diabetes prevalence in adult populations, adult pneumococcal and influenza vaccinations and smoking cessation. The Foundation also coordinates the company's year-round Associate Giving program which provides a 50 percent match of associates' campaign pledges, as well as its Volunteer Time Off and Dollars for Doers community service programs. To learn more about the Amerigroup Foundation, please visit www.anthem.foundation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boys--girls-clubs-in-maryland-awarded-four-new-grants-by-the-amerigroup-foundation-300532226.html

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America