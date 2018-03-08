Boulder Canyon® To Expand Its Better-For-You Potato Chips Cooked In Rice Bran Oil With Two New Varieties

Specialty Snack Innovator Will Showcase Buffalo Ranch and Sweet Chipotle Flavors at Natural Products Expo West

PHOENIX, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading better-for-you snack brand Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods® expands its innovative line of Rice Bran Oil Kettle Cooked Potato Chips with the introduction of two new savory flavors — Buffalo Ranch and Sweet Chipotle. The new varieties will be unveiled at this year's Natural Products Expo West show in Anaheim, Calif., March 7-11 in booth 961. Boulder's Rice Bran Kettle Cooked Potato Chips are sold in grocery, natural food, club and mass merchandise retailers with a suggested retail price of $3.49 per 5.25 oz. package.

Buffalo Ranch and Sweet Chipotle flavors join Boulder's existing rice bran line that includes Roasted Jalapeno and Himalayan Pink Salt varieties.

Cooked in 100 percent pure rice bran oil, these chips feature a balance of heart-friendly polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats. The unique oil is extracted from the hard-outer brown layer of rice after the tuff and provides a smooth mild taste with a crispy finish.

"We continue to find inspiration from regional flavors and spices that come to life when paired with the unique oils we use to cook our chips," said Steve Sklar, Senior Vice President for Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods. "In the past three years we've pushed the traditional snack boundaries with avocado, coconut, olive and now rice bran oil. In each case, the oil imparts just a hint of flavor and a subtle difference in crunch that sets them apart in the crowded snack food aisle. It's these little flavor nuances and attention to detail that make Boulder a favorite with fans of premium kettle cooked potato chips."

Buffalo Ranch pairs a kick of heat with a cool, smooth finish that is sure to satisfy fans of spicy snacks. The Sweet Chipotle flavor offers a distinct, pepper flavor that is layered with a sweetened brown sugar and molasses finish. Both flavors provide a perfectly balanced spicy snack experience that retains flavor nuances often lost in the pursuit of over-the-top hot flavor.

The unique chips are cooked in small batch kettles to provide a more uniform heft and a heartier crunch, and the kettle-cooked approach provides as much as a 30 percent reduction in fat from traditional continuous-cooking methods.

Like all Boulder snacks, Buffalo Ranch and Sweet Chipotle feature only clean ingredients and contain no trans fats and no cholesterol. In addition, they are gluten free and Kosher certified.

About Inventure Foods, Inc.

Inventure Foods, Inc. produces, markets and distributes its specialty food brands in the better-for-you and indulgent categories across the U.S. As part of the Utz Quality Foods, LLC. family of brands, the Company's owned and licensed brand names include: Boulder Canyon Foods™, TGI Fridays®, Nathan's Famous®, Vidalia Brands®, Poore Brothers®, Tato Skins®, and Bob's Texas Style®. Inventure Foods distributes its products to leading grocery store chains, mass stores, clubs, convenience stores, specialty retailers, restaurants, and other outlets. For more information about Inventure Foods or its products, please visit www.inventurefoods.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boulder-canyon-to-expand-its-better-for-you-potato-chips-cooked-in-rice-bran-oil-with-two-new-varieties-300610886.html

SOURCE Boulder Canyon Authentic Foods