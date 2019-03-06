Boulder Canyon® Debuts New Branding Inspired By Its Colorado Roots

New Brand Identity Encourages Fans to Follow the Path toward Simple-Ingredient Snacks



HANOVER, Pa., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boulder Canyon®, a pioneer in the better-for-you snack movement, is proud to share its bold new look rooted in its founding legacy in Boulder, Colorado – the heart of the natural food evolution in 1994. Drawing inspiration from the Flatiron Mountains, Boulder Canyon's new packaging celebrates the authentic "Boulder" flavor difference borrowed from the vibrancy of the outdoors.

"We are proud of Boulder Canyon's evolution over the past 25 years in creating masterful kettle chip recipes that deliver unparalleled flavor with simple ingredients," said Jim Ehlen, vice president of marketing for Boulder Canyon. "Boulder's loyal fans have taken us along with them to fuel their adventures on and off the trail and can expect to enjoy the same snacking experience they have come to love. Our recipe hasn't changed."

Since the company's founding in 1994, Boulder Canyon has grown its line of craft kettle-cooked potato chips to over 30 different recipes, cooked in five different unique specialty oils, including avocado oil, coconut oil, olive oil, sunflower oil safflower oil and most recently, rice bran oil. These oil varieties help to impart hints of different flavor nuances while encouraging a satisfying and hearty, crisp crunch. Boulder Canyon cooks all varieties of its chips in small batch kettles – a far different and more careful process. Many of the Boulder's snacks are made with only three simple ingredients – potatoes, oil and sea salt.

Find Your Path

On packaging and illustrated in Boulder Canyon's new digital content, fans will find encouragement to follow their own path, savor the journey, and to celebrate their real, honest experiences. Whether campside in the Flatirons, streamside in the foothills, or taking a quick snack break, Boulder Canyon is a conduit to adventure.

"The idea behind our new brand mantra, 'Find Your Path,' is to encourage fans to choose the course that calls them. For us, that hasn't always been the beaten path, but that's what makes us unique. It's a message we're re-affirming in our mission and our communication with customers," added Ehlen.

Expo West Debuts

In addition to unveiling new packaging, Boulder Canyon will introduce product lines and an extension to their Canyon Cut chips at the Natural Products Expo West show in March.

Boulder Canyon's clean-label beef jerky is available in three varieties – Original, Sweet and Hot, as well as Teriyaki. Made with real ingredients, the beef jerky is gluten-free and offers 13 grams of protein.

Boulder Canyon's new Canyon Cut Sharp White Cheddar Kettle Chip flavor combines the sharp and tangy notes of aged-to-perfection white cheddar with a crunchy ridge cut chip. The new variety features Non-GMO Project Verified cheese and gluten-free ingredients.

Boulder Canyon is a member of Utz's better-for-you portfolio that includes brands Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Snikiddy. For more information on Boulder Canyon's new look and unique oil line, visit utzsnacks.com/pages/boulder. Follow along with Boulder Canyon on Facebook and Instagram.

About Utz Quality Foods

Founded in 1921, Utz Quality Foods, LLC. is the largest family-managed salty snack company in the United States, producing a full line of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, corn chips, tortillas, veggie stix/straws, popcorn, onion rings, pork skins and more. Its brands, which include Utz®, Golden Flake®, Zapp's®, Dirty® Potato Chips, Good Health®, Bachman®, Bachman Jax®, Wachusett®, Snikiddy®, and Boulder Canyon® among others, are distributed nationally and internationally through grocery, mass-merchant, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores and other channels. Based in Hanover, PA, Utz operates eleven manufacturing facilities located in Pennsylvania, Alabama, Arizona, Indiana, Louisiana and Massachusetts. For information about Utz or its products, please visit www.utzsnacks.com or call 1-800-FOR-SNAX.

Media Contact:

Darby Wagner

dwagner@lambert.com

616-233-0500

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boulder-canyon-debuts-new-branding-inspired-by-its-colorado-roots-300807924.html

SOURCE Boulder Canyon