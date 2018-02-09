On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® Shakes Up National Margarita Day with $2 House Margaritas

Award-Winning Classic Margarita Recipe to Headline Weeks before the Official Fiesta

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With wins for "Best Margarita" and "Best Restaurant for Margaritas" throughout the country over the past few years, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® is already the fans' choice for National Margarita Day headquarters... but the fiesta-friendly Mexican restaurant isn't content to stop there. From Friday, February 9th - Thursday, February 22nd, all participating On The Border locations will be serving up its signature House Margarita for just $2 – all day long.

"Our guests tell us time and time again that OTB Margaritas are their absolute favorites," said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. "So, in honor of the national holiday, we will be offering $2 Classic 'Rita two weeks leading up to celebrate with our fans by making our famous, award-winning House Margarita available for just $2."

On The Border has been crafting the signature house margarita for 35 years. One of the secrets to On The Border's House Margarita is top-quality ingredients like its classic margarita mix, house tequila, sweet triple sec; and top it off, a rim of salt and a slice of lime. Other margaritas at On The Border also feature made-in-house handcrafted recipes, with flavor profiles ranging from tropical fruit to crisp apple to exotic prickly pear and more. Additional National Margarita Day offerings include specialty liquor "Meltdowns" that can be added to any margarita at regular prices.

"We've got 12 different varieties of classic and innovative margaritas at On The Border," Zickefoose added. "That means there's a margarita to suit everyone's tastes and a strong likelihood that you'll find your favorite margarita at any of our restaurants to commemorate National Margarita Day."

$2 Classic 'Ritas will be served from open to close at all participating On The Border locations nationwide from February 9 – 22, 2018 in honor of National Margarita Day. Top-shelf, fruit-mix, and other specialty margaritas will be available at regular menu prices. Guests are also welcome to enjoy On The Border's complimentary chips and salsa as part of the margarita festivities.

"There's not many chances to enjoy an award-winning margarita for only $2," Zickefoose finished. "But that's what makes National Margarita Day at OTB a two-week celebration!"

Guests must ask for the special offer upon ordering. Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Dine-in only. House Margaritas in select markets including Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and South Carolina may be priced at $3 according to local liquor taxes and surcharges. Other restrictions may apply as required by local liquor laws and policies.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With 158 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia, there's always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. Owned by Border Holdings, LLC. Follow and 'like' On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, become a fan on Instagram @ontheborder and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

