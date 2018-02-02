Boost Holiday Passion for Valentine's Day with HOT WIFE Hot Sauce and More

Other New SouthernAirs Sauces: HOT HUSBAND, HOT GIRLFRIEND, HOT BOYFRIEND

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthernAirs, the company that celebrates Southern-themed cuisine and culture, released four new branded hot sauces for Valentine's Day – HOT Wife, HOT Husband, HOT Girlfriend and HOT Boyfriend.

The all-natural sauces are gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and may have other healthy attributes as well.

"Our hot sauces are the perfect gift to share with your significant other," said SouthernAirs president John Morgan. "There's just the right amount of boldness and passion in every drop."

The SouthernAirs hot sauces contain various combinations of cayenne, habanero and serrano peppers with heat levels from mild to extra hot, plus vinegar and spices.

Morgan cited a 2017 University of Vermont medical study that found hot chili pepper consumption is associated with a 13% lower mortality rate, and that the principal hot pepper component capsaicin may defend against heart disease.

"If hot sauce is good for your heart, it may be good for love, also," Morgan said. "SouthernAirs hot sauces aims to be the ideal condiment for those special occasions."

Company co-founder Judith Re' described the new hot sauces:

HOT WIFE Hot Sauce, "named after your favorite gal", is a Rojo-style red sauce containing cayenne chiles, registering 4/10 on the Scoville heat scale.

HOT HUSBAND Hot Sauce, which "finishes with a handsome burn that is fun to share", is a reliable Sriracha-style sauce, registering 4/10 on the Scoville scale.

HOT GIRLFRIEND Hot Sauce, "offering the right amount of sweet and heat in every drop", is a combination of habaneros and chiles paired with mangos and pineapples. A great addition to margaritas! Registers 4/10 on the Scoville scale.

HOT BOYFRIEND Hot Sauce "is a lot more than just eye candy", featuring a trio of smoked japanenos, cayenne chiles and habaneros that add up to a sizzling 8/10 on the Scoville scale.

SouthernAirs offers a full line of Southern-themed sauces, jams and other condiments, including sweet bourbon glaze, cinnamon pear jam, Carolina barbecue sauce, apple hickory barbecue sauce and FROG jam.

SouthernAirs products are available on Amazon, on the SouthernAirs website www.southernairs.com, and at selected stores. SouthernAirs.com features an online store, recipes and blogs.

SouthernAirs® is a celebration of cuisine, culture and the sauce on top. Company products are made in the SouthernAirs tradition of quality and craftsmanship with all-natural ingredients.

