Bolthouse Farms Enters into Agreement to Acquire Carrot Operations of Rousseau Farming Company

Transaction Will Allow Bolthouse Farms to Focus on Providing More Locally Grown Carrots, Strengthening Its Position as Innovation Leader in Growing, Processing and Distributing Carrots

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its 100 plus years of carrot farming heritage, Bolthouse Farms today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Arizona-based Rousseau Farming Company's carrot operations. This move, part of Bolthouse Farms long-term growth plans, further demonstrates its vision of Plants Powering People and its mission to feed and nourish people.

"This acquisition will help us scale to serve our customers better by bringing more fresh and healthy, locally grown carrots to them in the Southwest," said Bolthouse Farms CEO Jeff Dunn. "We've had a longstanding relationship with the Rousseau family and are committed to partnering with companies that share our core values of sustainability, product quality and customer service. We look forward to continuing to grow our businesses and support the industry together."

From a strategic standpoint, the acquisition will allow Bolthouse Farms to focus on providing customers more locally grown carrots as part of their regional strategy and "four corners" growing approach – Washington, Georgia, Eastern Canada and now Arizona, in addition to California. It will also bolster Bolthouse Farms' plans for innovation in the carrot space. While the Company is already equipped when it comes to automation, processing and packing advancements, the Company plans to refine the product, introduce new varieties and optimize the growth cycle and supply chain.

Bolthouse Farms and Rousseau Farming Company both share rich histories in farming. The Bolthouse family started carrot farming in 1915 in Grant, Michigan and by 1950 established itself as a leading supplier in the Midwest—today, Bolthouse Farms is one of the top carrot producers in the U.S. with a reputation for flavor and quality. Similarly, the Rousseau family has been putting fresh produce on tables since 1892 and remains committed to providing consumers with locally grown produce more than 120 years later.

Will Rousseau, owner of Rousseau Farming Company, and a fourth generation Salt River Valley farmer concluded, "My family has focused on providing fresh produce for the American table for more than 125 years, and I believe partnerships like this are what will help us continue to evolve and certainly see us through another 100 years."

Rousseau Farming Company's name for carrot operations is not expected to change as a result of the acquisition. Additionally, Rousseau Farming Company will retain ownership of all other produce operations. The terms of the deal, which has been in development for the past few months, are not disclosed, as both companies are privately held.

