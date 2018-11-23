Boca Detox Center Offers Thanksgiving Dinner for Clients in Treatment

Detox Center in Boca Raton will be serving festive Thanksgiving meals to clients in treatment

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Boca Detox Center will be serving Thanksgiving dinner to clients in treatment. Chef Jose, Boca's classically trained resident chef, will be creating and serving a customized menu that includes all the holiday staples.

The holidays can be a tough time for many people, but those in recovery face a unique set of challenges. Family celebrations of all kinds, especially Thanksgiving dinner, often involve drinking alcohol. It can be difficult for people in treatment to be around that environment without encountering triggers or temptations, so many avoid Thanksgiving festivities altogether. Boca Detox provides a peaceful and beautiful environment for people to safely and comfortably combat their dependence on substances, including drugs and alcohol.

Boca Detox Center clients travel from across the country to experience an incomparable, unique substance detox program with all the comforts of home. Boca Raton is a beautiful location with manicured landscaping and tropical vegetation including towering palm trees. Boca Raton has beautiful beaches and more than two miles of tranquil sandy Atlantic Ocean shoreline. While the natural beauty cannot be understated, it also provides the perfect environment for developing a solid foundation in addiction recovery all while being professionally supervised our expert medical team 24/7.

Some people think of the holiday season as a good opportunity to take some time off in recovery, but the truth is substance abuse disorders do not take breaks for the holidays. Although your family may not understand why you need to skip Thanksgiving dinner, it is critical to remember that the most important gift you can give your loved ones during the holidays is knowing you are seeking recovery.

For information regarding Boca Detox Center's Thanksgiving dinner offerings this year, please visit their website: https://www.bocadetox.com/.

