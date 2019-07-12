  1. Home
Bob Evans Farms To Celebrate National Mac And Cheese Day On July 14

By
Bob Evans Farms, Inc.
Mac and Cheese Lovers Could Win Free Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese for a Year

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms is celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day on July 14, 2019 by giving consumers a chance to win a year's supply of Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese, the #1 refrigerated macaroni and cheese in the United States†.

From July 14-28, 2019, consumers can visit https://www.facebook.com/BobEvansGrocery to enter for a chance to win free Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese for a year*. During the sweepstakes period, log into your Facebook account and visit the Bob Evans Grocery Facebook page, read the official rules, and add a comment to the Bob Evans National Mac and Cheese Day Sweepstakes post, including the hashtag #sweepstakes. Eligible entrants will receive one entry into the sweepstakes.

Macaroni and cheese is a favorite for all, especially kids, making it a staple in households across the country. Bob Evans Macaroni and Cheese is quick, easy, delicious and made with real ingredients. In just six minutes, consumers have a farm fresh side dish they feel good about serving. The dish can also be made into a customized meal by mixing in toppings or protein.

"At Bob Evans Farms, we know mac and cheese – and it's great to see a special day dedicated to one of America's favorite dishes," said Thyme Hill, VP Marketing at Bob Evans Farms. "We are excited to offer consumers a chance to win our quick, easy and delicious macaroni and cheese for an entire year."

For more information and recipes, visit http://www.bobevansgrocery.com/recipe-ideas/

*Official rules: https://bit.ly/2XwBRb9 

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.
Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States†. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.
†Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 6/16/2019.

 

SOURCE Bob Evans Farms, Inc.