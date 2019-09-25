Boar's Head Brand Releases Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus!

Our limited time only Pumpkin Pie Hummus will satisfy pumpkin spice lovers this fall season

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boar's Head Brand, one of the nation's leading providers of fine crafted foods, invites you to fall in love with its new FallSpice™ Selection Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus. Designed to satisfy the sweet tooth of pumpkin spice lovers, this seasonal flavor is crafted with real pumpkin, creamy steamed chickpeas, ground vanilla beans, organic sugar, and warm fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg.

"There is a real feeling of nostalgia around fall triggered by its sights, sounds, scents and flavors," says Elizabeth Ward, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Boar's Head Brand. "Pumpkin pie is one of those flavors and Boar's Head Brand is so excited to be part of the fall season with our newest hummus flavor. Every delicious bite of Boar's Head® Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus transports you to autumn and the rich flavors that come with the season. Whether smothered on a stack of pancakes, enjoyed as a dip with graham crackers, or just relished straight off your spoon – Pumpkin Pie Hummus is good any way you decide to indulge in it."

Boar's Head Brand continues to excite hummus fans with its unique line of dessert flavors. Boar's Head FallSpice™ Selection Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus joins the company's other two dessert hummus flavors, Dark Chocolate Dessert Hummus and Chocolate Raspberry Dessert Hummus. In addition, Boar's Head Brand offers a full line of savory flavors including Everything Bagel Hummus and Sweet Chili Garlic Hummus. No matter the flavor though, every batch of Boar's Head Hummus starts with premium ingredients, including fork tender steamed chickpeas and select spices for authentic flavors that are gluten free, kosher*, and Non-GMO Project Verified.

Boar's Head products are available at select supermarkets, gourmet stores and fine delicatessens nationwide. For more information about Boar's Head Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus, please visit boarshead.com/pumpkinpiehummus. For more information and product inspiration, please visit www.boarshead.com. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/boarshead, or follow Boar's Head Brand on Twitter @boars_head and Instagram @boarshead_official.

About Boar's Head

Since 1905, Boar's Head has been a family business committed to offering the finest quality delicatessen products. Five generations later, it still insists on the same unwavering commitment to the standards established long ago. Refusing to take shortcuts that compromise the integrity of its products for the sake of convenience or economy, Boar's Head prides itself on being master craftsmen in the industry. Boar's Head products are made with only the finest ingredients and meticulously handcrafted with spices from around the world. What started with just a few products has grown to over 500, ranging from premium delicatessen meats, cheeses and hummus to an array of Italian and Old World specialties, condiments, and foodservice items. All Boar's Head products are made with exceptional care and contain no fillers, by-products, MSG added, artificial colors or flavors, gluten or trans fat.

* Boar's Head Fire Roasted Artichoke & Spinach Hummus is not certified kosher as Jewish dietary laws restrict most artichokes from being considered kosher



