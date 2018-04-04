Bluescreek Farm Meats Turns 25

Weeklong activities, samplings, and special guests mark the milestone anniversary.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- May 1, 2018, marks the 25th anniversary for one of central Ohio's oldest family owned and best-in-class butcheries, Bluescreek Farm Meats. What started as a small stand in Columbus' North Market is now a stand-alone facility in Plain City that boasts a butchery, cafe and community market. A weeklong celebration is planned to commemorate the occasion May 1-5 complete with cake, special guests, sampling, discounts, and more!

"This is such a milestone for our family and extended family of customers. We invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us. If you have never had the opportunity to experience our meats or any of our artisan baked good, this is a perfect time. We will be buzzing with activity, offering delicious samples, and having good old-fashioned fun," said Jamie Smith-Johnson Marketing Director Bluescreek Farm Meats.

The anniversary activities kick-off on Tuesday, May 1 and conclude on Saturday, May 5. Throughout the week guests will enjoy themed days with tastes of some of the most popular items from Bluescreek's bakery and cafe menu. Guests can look forward to days like "Hello Heat" Thursday and "Gluten Free" Friday. In addition, several of their Ohio Proud partners will be onsite serving up bites of locally sourced items that can be found daily in their market.

Finally, guests will also have fun spinning the "Celebratory Prize Wheel" to score swag, freebies, and offers. For additional perks, including a VIP pass, guests are encouraged to subscribe to Bluescreek Farm Meats email newsletter by April 15. Subscription is free. For more details and to sign-up visit bluescreekfarmmeats.com.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, May 1, 25th Anniversary

12:30 PM— Anniversary Kick-Off with cake

1 PM— Bluescreek Story with Jamie Smith Johnson (daughter)

5 PM— Bluescreek Story with owners Cheryl and David Smith

12:30 PM-5 PM—Sample Cupcakes, Cookies, & House-Made Chicken Meatballs

11 AM-3 PM—Buckeye Country Creamery serving samples of Ohio Milk

Wednesday, May 2, Sweet Sensations

2 PM-5 PM—Sample House-Made Pies (Peach, Apple, Beef Pot Pie). Crust made with lard; fruit peeled by hand. All stocks and meats made in-house.

11 AM-2 PM—Ole Ray's BBQ Sauce serving samples (Ohio Proud)

3 PM-6 PM—Purple Plain Farms of Plain City serving Hickory Syrup

5 PM—Bluescreek Story with Jamie Smith Johnson (daughter)

Thursday, May 3, Hello Heat

11 AM-2 PM—Ben's Mustard serving samples (Ohio Proud)

11 AM-2 PM—Mad Sweet Heat serving samples (Ohio Proud)

1 PM—Tour with Jamie Smith Johnson (daughter)

11 AM-2 PM—Bluescreek's Signature Cajun Andouille Sausage samples

Friday, May 4 Gluten Free

9:30 AM-11 AM Silver Bridge Coffee serving samples (Ohio Proud)

9:30 AM-11 AM— House-Made Muffins

10 AM-3 PM— Made Without Grain serving samples

4 PM-6 PM—Gingerich Jam (Plain City) sampling w/Bluescreek Gluten Free Oat Sliders

Saturday, May 5 The Celebration Continues

11 AM-2 PM— DeMassimo's Sauce serving samples (Ohio Proud)

11 AM-3 PM— JC's Sweet Iced Tea serving samples (Ohio Proud)

11 AM-3 PM— Sabauce Marinade serving samples (Ohio Proud)

Bluescreek Farm Meats and Market is open Tuesday-Saturday 9 AM—6 PM (closed Sunday and Monday). They are located just 10 minutes from Dublin, Ohio at 8120 US 42, Plain City, Ohio 43064. For more information about Bluescreek or the 25th Anniversary weeklong celebration, call 614-504-6605 or visit bluescreekfarmmeats.com.

About Bluescreek Farm Meats and Market

The inspiration behind Bluescreek Farm Meats is deeply rooted in doing things the old-fashioned way. Breaking down whole animals and utilizing every piece possible while excluding un-necessary additives, hormones, or antibiotics. Bluescreek Farm Meats is an authentic farm to table family owned business, operated by the husband and wife team, Cheryl and David Smith.

Since 1993, the Smith family has been raising hormone and antibiotic-free beef, pork, lamb, veal and goat on their Marysville family farm. The family had a stall in the Historic North Market until opening their location in the spring of 2016. Upon opening their location in Plain City, the family decided to also offer an authentic full market experience by featuring locally sourced items from local businesses such as Snowville Creamery, North Market Spices, CaJohn's Flavor and Fire, Miller-Troyer Deli Meats and Cheeses and many more. The family also added a cafe and bakery to the location. A Bluescreek Farm Meats food truck is in the works and is scheduled to be in operation by late spring 2018. Bluescreek Farm Meats also supplies several restaurants and chefs with quality meats in the Columbus, Ohio area.

Their location is ADA accessible, offers easy access from the interstate, and has plenty of free parking

For more information about Bluescreek Farm Meats and Market call 614-504-6605 or visit them online at bluescreekfarmmeats.com. You can also find them on Facebook @bluescreekfarmmeats, Twitter @_bluescreek, and Instagram @bluescreek.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluescreek-farm-meats-turns-25-300624663.html

SOURCE Bluescreek Farm Meats and Market