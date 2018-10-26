Bluebird Botanicals to Speak at Foodscape 2018 About the Future of Cannabis and Food

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Katie Thompson, Director of Sales for Bluebird Botanicals, a world-leading manufacturer of high quality hemp extracts and CBD oils, discussed the intersection and future of the cannabis and food industries at Datassential's Foodscape 2 conference.

The annual Foodscape conference took place in Chicago on September 19th and 20th and convened industry leading companies and subject matter experts for two days of discussion about the new forces that are revolutionizing the way we eat and drink. Consumers today demand eating and drinking experiences tailored to their individual tastes, health, and lifestyles. Plus new technology has landed to bring the trend to life. From DNA diets to the next generation of meal customization, food is about to get personal.

Ms. Thompson shared insights into her experience working in the food industry and previewed the future of cannabis-based foods and beverages. Cannabis beers and CBD oil cocktails are just the start; inventive chefs in major American cities are introducing cannabis-driven menus that will spur a new wave of innovation.

"Already published in the Foodscape magazine, Katie possesses a unique knack for presenting the possible futures of food. We're excited to have her on the main stage explaining the cannabinoids to industry leaders and trend setters of the food world. She's a powerful public speaker, a gifted wordsmith, and Bluebird is proud to have her representing us," said Lex Pelger, Science Director for Bluebird Botanicals.

About Bluebird Botanicals

Founded in 2012, Bluebird Botanicals specializes in the manufacturing and distribution of hemp extract supplements, cannabidiol (CBD), CBD vape oil, and more. The core mission of Bluebird Botanicals is to make a positive impact on humanity and the world, one day at a time. One of our main ways of going about this is to expand the accessibility of high-quality hemp products. With our industry-leading quality control system, customers are able to look up third party lab test results for every batch of product we make, and our strict sourcing and business practices embody our dedication to a sustainable and healthy global community.

