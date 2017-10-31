Blue Diamond Growers Salida Plant Recognized for Safety Excellence

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers' Salida manufacturing plant received the Million Work Hours Award from the National Safety Council for achieving two million safe working hours. The plant was also awarded a Blue Diamond Safety Excellence Award.

The National Safety Council award recognizes organizations that have completed a period of at least one million consecutive work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work. Counting toward the milestone began June 2015 and was achieved September 2017.

"These accomplishments demonstrate the dedication of hundreds of Salida team members," said Brian Barczak, Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing Operations for Blue Diamond Growers. "These awards recognize the hard work and successful efforts by our Blue Diamond team members to support and drive a Zero Harm culture."

Contributing to Blue Diamond's success is the cooperative's focus on increasing training efforts to help members better identify and prevent risks in their work areas.

"Ensuring the safety of our more than 1,500 employees is the highest priority in all Blue Diamond's operations," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO of Blue Diamond Growers. "Less than half a percent of manufacturing facilities this size have achieved this milestone."

The plant, which employs 558 employees, is the largest almond receiving station in the world with the ability to receive 5.5 million pounds of both almond inshell and meats per day. The warehouse was also engineered to store up to 230 million pounds of brown almonds.

The awards, along with a commemorative Blue Diamond safety jacket, will be presented to Salida team members by OSHA Outreach representatives, Blue Diamond Growers President and CEO Mark Jansen on Wednesday, November 1.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,500 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

