Blue Diamond Growers Gears Up for Growth with Expansion at Salida Facility

New bulk almond receiving warehouse delivers on innovation



SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers is further expanding the capabilities of its Salida facility, the largest almond receiving station in the world, with a new bulk receiving warehouse that will store an additional 50 million pounds of almond meats and bring the total number of bulk warehouses at the facility to eight. Today the cooperative will commemorate the expansion with a special groundbreaking ceremony in Salida, California.

Building on the success of the Bulk 7 warehouse, constructed in 2015, the new state-of-the-art warehouse will feature a number of enhancements to reduce the cooperative's carbon footprint and meet Blue Diamond sustainability initiatives including increased energy efficiency, reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and stormwater recharge. The warehouse will have LED lights, an integrated truck scale and loading pit, and 2,400 feet of buried perforated pipe directing the stormwater to the soil beneath the facility.

"Blue Diamond is excited about the continued growth of our business and this investment by the cooperative demonstrates our solid commitment to the Modesto region," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO for Blue Diamond Growers. "Expanding our capabilities also provides us with an opportunity to meet the needs of our grower-owners and customers as we deliver innovative new almond products worldwide."

The unique design of the warehouse features 60-foot ceilings and extends 26 feet into the ground, increasing Blue Diamond's receiving capacity by 25 percent. Additional improvements to the design bring added benefits to the cooperative's grower-owners who deliver their crop to the Salida facility. Growers can expect gentle handling of the almond meats, enabling higher yield and throughput on the main production line, and separate areas inside for storing three different varieties of almonds.

The cooperative expects the warehouse to be in operation for the fall 2020 harvest season.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-diamond-growers-gears-up-for-growth-with-expansion-at-salida-facility-300871342.html

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers