Blue Diamond Growers Applauds Announced Trade Deal with Japan

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, a nonprofit grower-owned cooperative, applauds the trade agreement announced today by the United States and Japan. This agreement recognizes and further solidifies the important partnership between both countries. Blue Diamond has heavily invested in Japan for more than 60 years, making the country a key market for U.S. almonds. As the world's leading almond marketer and processor, removing trade barriers and promoting trade opportunities is vital for the economic success of the cooperative and the California almond industry.

"Blue Diamond established this market for California almonds in the 1950s and our innovative, value-added product offerings remain popular with Japanese consumers and food manufacturers," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO for Blue Diamond Growers. "Today's announcement will accelerate our business benefiting our over 3,000 grower-owners and generating positive momentum for global trade of almonds."

On behalf of its grower-owners and as the largest almond exporter, Blue Diamond would like to thank the United States and Japan administrations for their persistence and patience in delivering this agreement. We hope this advancement in trade relations with Japan will inspire and influence additional trade discussions.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com .

