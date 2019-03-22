Blue Diamond Almond Breeze® Almondmilk Launches 'A Family of Growers' Campaign

New video series highlights cooperative's legacy of farmers and commitment to quality



SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, a nonprofit grower-owned cooperative and the world's leading processor and marketer of almonds, this week announced the national launch of "A Family of Growers," video campaign featuring the families who grow and harvest Blue Diamond almonds. The new campaign is focused on the Almond Breeze® Almondmilk brand's relationship with its farmers, legacy of excellence, and commitment to quality.

The new Almond Breeze® video campaign features Central Valley farmers the Indart Family, authentic Blue Diamond growers who comes from a multi-generational farming family.

"It is an honor to be here and share with consumers a glimpse into the family history of growing almonds," said Central Valley Blue Diamond grower Ryan Indart. "It's a humbling experience to carry on the family name, and even more humbling and gratifying to raise my kids in this environment. Blue Diamond has a special adherence to quality and ethics, and they care about their farms, ground and trees."

The campaign draws attention to the concepts of "A Family of Growers" and "A Legacy of Stories" to highlight how generations of Blue Diamond farming families are carrying on the cooperative's commitment to quality and growing together in success. A new logo and packaging for Almond Breeze® are also introduced in the campaign.

"Blue Diamond is a leader in the almond industry, and we are excited to tell our story of how quality begins on the farm," said Mark Jansen, President and CEO for Blue Diamond. "We've been pioneering how almonds are enjoyed for over 100 years and as the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze® is launching this campaign to create a unique connection between consumers and our hardworking family of growers."

The television ads will run on a variety of networks including Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, TNT, TBS, USA, and Lifetime. The television ads, along with other featured videos, can be viewed on Blue Diamond's website at https://www.bluediamond.com/growers. The series will also spotlight other Blue Diamond Grower families in the coming months to include Central Valley growers the Bocks Family, Chandler Family, Gemperle Family, and Romero Family, and Greater Sacramento growers the Evans Family and Martinez Family.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. It led the development of California's almond industry since it was formed as a nonprofit, grower-owned cooperative over 100 years ago. Today Blue Diamond has over 3,000 growers across California. Blue Diamond markets and sells a wide range of almond-based snacks, beverages, and ingredients, including Blue Diamond Snack Almonds®, Nut-Thins® crackers, almond flour, and the number one almondmilk in the U.S., Almond Breeze®. For more information, visit www.bluediamond.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-diamond-almond-breeze-almondmilk-launches-a-family-of-growers-campaign-300817208.html

SOURCE Blue Diamond Growers