Blue Bunny® sparks frozen summer fun in National Ice Cream Month and beyond

Leading ice cream brand debuts Blue Bunny Personal Pools to add a splash of fun anytime, anywhere

LE MARS, Iowa, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pools are closed, concerts are canceled, and summer just looks different this year. That's why Blue Bunny® is helping to bring the fun beyond the ice cream parlor with a series of epic activities that are sure to spark Funlightenment™ just in time for National Ice Cream Month.

Today Blue Bunny is jump-starting National Ice Cream Month with the introduction of its Blue Bunny Personal Pool—the perfect addition to even the smallest porch or backyard. This premium pool is inspired by Blue Bunny's Load'd treat line outfitted with a Load'd Sundae® holder and a decorative arch adorned with a NEW Load'd Cone™, so you can have a solo pool party and indulge in your favorite frozen treat while lounging in cool comfort. Visit Funlightenment.com between now and July 13 and enter for a chance to win one of our 100 limited edition pools.

"Our new Load'd Cones™ and Load'd Sundaes® are a direct path to Funlightenment, straight from the freezer," said Jamee Pearlstein, director of brand marketing for Blue Bunny. "We're hoping to spark that same instant feeling of fun this summer, starting with Blue Bunny Personal Pools. They're the perfect way for adults to enjoy summer a little differently, and what better time to start soaking up the fun than National Ice Cream month!"

Find Funlightenment all summer long and get all the fun of the ice cream parlor at home with NEW Blue Bunny Load'd Cones and Load'd Sundaes, loaded up with your favorite delicious mix-ins and swirls.

Blue Bunny Load'd Cones (SRP: $5.99 / four cones per box) are a deliciously fun take on a traditional cone, packed with 2X the mix-ins* to make the perfect fun-filled treat. Now available in five decadent flavors: Bunny Tracks, Brownie Bomb, Strawberry Shortcake, Cookie Dough and S'mores.

Blue Bunny Load'd Sundaes (SRP: $2.99 per 8.5-oz. single-serve cup) are soft, frozen treats packed with tons of toppings swirled right into a cup and ready for your spoon. Now available in 16 total flavors with four new flavors: Turtle Cheesecake, French Silk Pie, Chocolate Caramel Pretzel and S'more S'mores.

Follow Blue Bunny on Facebook (BlueBunnyIceCream), Twitter (@Blue_Bunny), and Instagram (@Blue_Bunny) and stay tuned to find out how we're bringing the fun back to your favorite missed activities — from events to movies — throughout National Ice Cream Month and all summer long. To learn more about Blue Bunny, visit www.bluebunny.com.

*As compared to Blue Bunny Hot Fudge and Caramel Lovers Cones. Excludes toppings.

About Blue Bunny For more than 80 years, Blue Bunny has been bringing delicious dairy desserts made with fun, fresh ingredients—adding a little playfulness to any occasion. Blue Bunny offers over 75 flavors of ice cream and frozen novelty products with recent innovations, such as new Load'd Cones, Load'd Sundaes, Bunny Snacks and Mini Swirls, available at retailers and convenience stores nationwide. For more information, visit BlueBunny.com.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

