BLUE APRON SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. - (APRN)

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until October 16, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN), if they purchased the Company's securities pursuant to its June 29, 2017 initial public offering ("IPO") and/or on the open market between June 29, 2017 and August 9, 2017. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

About the Lawsuit

Blue Apron and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its Registration Statement filed in connection with its IPO, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) advertising spending was significantly reduced, despite prior statements to the contrary; (ii) delivery delays or defects were causing customer retention problems; (iii) the Company's new facility launch was delayed; (iv) new product offerings were delayed; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Blue Apron's Registration Statement was materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

