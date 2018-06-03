Last week I mentioned I’m starting up a new cocktail series and I kicked it off with a Grapefruit Thyme spritzer. As I was brainstorming for this week’s recipe, I noticed my mint box was overflowing with fresh leaves and really needed to get pruned back. So I decided to collect up a bunch of the leaves and make mojitos!

Now, I promised I would get creative with the flavor pairings so I didn’t go the traditional route of mint, lime, and sugar. Instead I tossed in fresh juice from a handful of blood oranges that I had laying around and sweetened it up with a pomegranate syrup. I found the pomegranate syrup at a small local grocery store but you can also order it online if you are having trouble finding it!

I’ve been reading through the cocktail books I picked up and I learned from the Curious Bartender book by Tristan Stephenson that the mojito traces all the way back to the 16th century. Before rum was invented, they would use a liquor called “aguariente” which is a bit more brash than the rum we’re used to!

Scroll on down below for the recipe to this blood orange and pomegranate mojito and cheers to the weekend!

p.s. if you’re looking for these fancy glasses, you can find them here.