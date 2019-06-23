Blocksyte And Caroli Are First To Announce Blockchain Traceability In Extra Virgin Olive Oil Supply Chain

Company representatives to share results of blockchain application monitoring location, temperature, tampering, and more at 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show June 23-25



NEW YORK, June 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blocksyte, a SaaS-based blockchain supply chain application company focused on the food industry supply chain, and Caroli, the award-winning producer of high-quality, extra virgin olive oil, today announced the successful introduction of end-to-end blockchain traceability into the olive oil supply chain. Blocksyte's SaaS-based application has been used to track Caroli's olive oil shipment between Italy and the United States, monitoring real-time location, temperature, humidity, and light exposure, to ensure that the olive oil was handled under optimal conditions throughout its entire journey.

"We are excited to use blockchain to monitor our olive oil from the production facility through customs clearance and into our warehouses," said Ben D'Antico, Co-founder and CEO of Caroli USA, Inc. "This ensures that our customers can be confident that they are paying for and receiving a premium product, which has been tracked from the bottling source."

In its most recent shipment, Blocksyte provided Caroli with IoT (Internet of Things) sensors, reporting directly to a tamper-proof immutable blockchain record that its olive oil was shipped within the appropriate temperature range to ensure freshness. The Blocksyte application also measured humidity, detects potential tampering, and tracked the shipment's exact location to make sure that nothing was misplaced along the journey.

"We applaud Caroli for its forward-looking approach to introducing Blocksyte's blockchain traceability into its supply chain," said Alan Pelz-Sharpe, Blocksyte CEO and Co-founder. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with the company as it increases its shipments to a growing clientele here in the US."

Blocksyte and Caroli have plans to extend blockchain traceability from the point of production at Caroli's estate in Martina Franca, in the Province of Taranto, where growing conditions are ideal for premium extra virgin olive oil. At the other end of the supply chain, Blocksyte will help Caroli ensure its shipments are received by its retail customers with proper handling. The companies plan to allow end consumers access to the blockchain record via a code on the bottle label to see exactly when it was packed and shipped, and from which locations, enabling true 'farm to fork' traceability.

Blocksyte and Caroli will be sharing additional insights at this week's 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show, held at the Javits Center in New York, in Caroli's booth #2248.

About Blocksyte

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire, with offices in New York City and Toronto, Blocksyte offers a private blockchain-enabled SaaS application for mid-market and enterprise supply chain companies. With a primary focus on the food industry, Blocksyte is committed to helping its customers run their businesses more efficiently and improve their operations. As an IBM partner using IBM's highly reliable Cloud Blockchain service, Blocksyte has access to leading blockchain innovations, to power its own application and enable its customers to embrace new capabilities. Blocksyte is a member of the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA).

About Caroli

The "Antica Masseria Caroli" is located in Martina Franca, within the Province of Taranto, in the hills at an altitude of 420mt. It is one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial success in the rich Apulian vegetable oil world. Stefano Caroli, owner of the company, was just 23 when in 1976 founded his company along with his family and his staff. Thanks to the experience of three generations and a careful selection of the best olives, Antica Masseria Caroli produces now a wide range of high quality extra virgin olive oils. Stefano selects the best olives, as well as the olive trees in "Monte Trazzonara" and "Pezze Mammarelle" and even olives from different farms and estates. Since 2017 Caroli has operated a branch in the USA, incorporated as Caroli USA, Inc., which offers consumers and distributors all Caroli's products and services.

