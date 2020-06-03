Blender Bombs, The Nation's Only Nutrient-Dense Smoothie Boosters, Are Now Available At Whole Foods Stores Nationwide

Blender Bombs are now 15% off for the month of June in 317 Whole Foods stores

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blender Bombs has partnered with health-conscious, multinational supermarket, Whole Foods , and their products are now available in over 300 stores across the United States; Blender Bombs are Omega-3 rich smoothie boosters designed to make your smoothie the ultimate meal replacement! You can find Blender Bombs nationwide at your local Whole Foods or order them through the Whole Foods website for delivery or pickup.

Founder and wellness powerhouse, Helen Hall , has taken the health foods industry by storm with her smoothie boosters, Blender Bombs !

The meal replacement smoothie boosters retail for $26.99 for a pack of 10 Blender Bombs. Whole Foods is carrying three different flavors of Blender Bombs:

Coffee Almond Butter & Cacao

Cacao & Peanut Butter

Goji, Coconut & Acai

Hall and her team are thrilled to partner with Whole Foods. They hope this partnership will allow them to help more people meet their goals through nutrition!

"To see Blender Bombs featured on shelves across the United States is a surreal experience," said Founder Helen Hall. "It reminds us of our humble beginning in my apartment kitchen rolling and bagging Bombs for our friends and neighbors!"

Hall started her signature product, Blender Bombs, in her kitchen three years ago as a way to provide a nutrient-dense, plant-based product to consumers to make smoothies easy and accessible. Blender Bombs are all-natural smoothie boosters that come in a variety of different flavors and ingredient combinations. All Blender Bombs core ingredients include flaxseed, chia seeds, walnuts, pecans, dates, bee pollen, local honey, cinnamon, and vanilla bean. They are packed with healthy fats, fibers, and proteins, making this the ideal meal replacement as well!

