Blackberry Mountain Debuts 5,200 Acre Resort In The Great Smoky Mountains

Relais & Châteaux-Designated Destination Offers Adventure and Wellness in a Luxurious Setting



WALLAND, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackberry Farm Proprietor Mary Celeste Beall is proud to announce the opening of Blackberry Mountain ( www.blackberrymountain.com ), a Relais & Châteaux-designated resort nestled among 5,200 acres in the Great Smoky Mountains of Eastern Tennessee, with 2,800 acres dedicated to land conservation. An inspiring new property by Blackberry Farm, Blackberry Mountain is an adventurous retreat that offers modern-day luxuries in an unencumbered natural environment.

Blackberry Mountain offers guests equal parts of Blackberry Farm's renowned hospitality, with food and beverage menus designed to complement the property's diverse offerings and panoramic views. The property balances a peaceful and relaxing environment with immersive outdoor and wellness activities, including aerial yoga, trail running, forest bathing and much more. From restorative treatments in the spa and naturopathic consultations to outdoor adventures and complimentary fitness classes, Blackberry Mountain fosters wellness with an adventurous spirit and style celebrating its home adjacent to one of America's most beloved national parks.

"Opening Blackberry Mountain is truly a joyous occasion for myself, the Beall family, and the entire Blackberry team, as we've finally realized something that started as a wild idea my late husband Sam and his father Sandy had over ten years ago," says Beall. "We are so proud and excited to share this special place with our guests, whom we hope will explore every inch of the mountain, whether through mountain biking, mindful hikes, or tasting the locally sourced food at our restaurants."

"We are thrilled to share Blackberry Mountain with our guests," says Matt Alexander, president of Blackberry Farm and Blackberry Mountain. "After years of carefully planning, a lot of hard work by the team, and inspiring vision by the Beall family, it is exciting to see such a unique experience come together. I don't know another hotel like it in the world."

Accommodations

Thoughtfully crafted and curated by the Blackberry Design team, Blackberry Mountain accommodations include eighteen Stone Cottages, six Watchman Cabins, and multi-bedroom Azalea Gap and Mountain Homes. The Stone Cottages offer grand views of the Great Smoky Mountains and are crafted with materials from the Mountain featuring stacked stone archways, iron windows, reclaimed oak floors, white rough-sawn walls, and lime-washed oak ceilings. Each Stone Cottage offers a private outdoor patio, a wood-burning fireplace and a soaking tub. The Watchman Cabins are located steps away from the Firetower. These secluded accommodations feature walls of the historic Hitch Cabin, floor-to-ceiling windows, scenic outlook decks, and wood-burning stoves. The Azalea Gap and Mountain Homes offer multiple bedrooms with sweeping mountain views in completely private settings. Amenities include full-size kitchens, dining rooms, living rooms with wood-burning fireplaces, all-season screened porches with fireplaces, and more.

Dining

Blackberry Mountain's flagship restaurant, Three Sisters, is located in the property's Lodge and offers sweeping views of the Great Smoky Mountains. The 221-seat restaurant offers seasonal patio seating and Hestan commercial kitchen equipment. Three Sisters draws inspiration from the local cultivation- and preservation-driven mission of Blackberry Mountain. Under the direction of executive chef Josh Feathers, an avid outdoorsman and an alum of Blackberry Farm since 2000, Three Sisters offers innovative menus featuring the highest quality ingredients. The dining room opens to the mountains through large picture windows and connects to a dining porch with modern, yet timeless decor and architecture. The Three Sisters team additionally oversees menus for camping at Chestnut Flats and the preparation of live-fire trailside meals.

Located at the top of Blackberry Mountain and built around a historic restored fire tower, the Firetower operates from sunrise to sunset and houses a 72-seat dining room and intimate 13-seat bar with 360 degree views of the Great Smoky Mountains. Chef Joel Werner, who has been at Blackberry Farm since 2015, oversees the all-day dining menus at the Firetower, including breakfast, lunch, snacks, bowls, pizza and mussels. The meticulously designed space balances refined elegance and rustic charm.

Beverage Programs

The beverage program at Blackberry Mountain further reflects a connection to heritage focusing on generationally sustainable wines and winemaking practices, a philosophy shared with Blackberry Farm. Built around a custom-designed, subterranean wine cellar that features over 10,000 bottles, Three Sisters features a curated list from award-winning Food and Beverage Director Andy Chabot. The list features some of Andy's favorites, including small, family-run wineries that make world-class wine without undue manipulation.

Activities + Wellness + Spa

Blackberry Mountain's outdoor and wellness offerings are rooted in nature, with an emphasis on combining movement, adventure, enrichment and deep relaxation. Outdoor offerings and activities include creekside meditation, forest bathing, endurance climbs, trail running, paddle boarding, rock climbing, bouldering, and mountain biking. Blackberry Mountain also offers regional fly fishing, horseback riding, and lake opportunities.

The Hub is Blackberry Mountain's base camp for all of the property's activities, from the learning kitchen to a system of trails. An arts and crafts space allows guests to connect with their creative side and a gym with a half basketball court and indoor rock climbing wall round out the experience. Morning fitness and wellness classes hosted in the Hub are included in the nightly rate and range from alternative yoga and Pilates to indoor spin classes and HIIT.

Located on Blackberry Mountain is Nest., an intimate spa and wellness retreat that thoughtfully incorporates the healing properties of nature with the help of Dr. Jill Beasley, a naturopathic specialist. Fostering self care that connects mind, body and spirit, Nest. features eight treatment rooms, tranquility lounge, saunas, steam showers, salon and an outdoor, year-round heated pool with a scenic infinity edge. The approach and ingredients used at Nest. are rooted in the land, whether it is exfoliating with Echinacea seeds, detoxifying with a clay wrap or rehydrating with walnut oil.

Location

Blackberry Mountain is one of thirteen new properties joining Relais & Châteaux in 2019, and one of only four properties in the world that earned the designation before opening.

Blackberry Mountain is located in Walland, Tennessee, seven miles from Blackberry Farm. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: www.blackberrymountain.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT BLACKBERRY MOUNTAIN,

PLEASE CONTACT BALTZ & COMPANY:

SARAH ABELL (917.584.8567; SABELL@BALTZCO.COM ),

KATIE HURD (703.597.6705; KHURD@BALTZCO.COM),

CHLOE MATA CRANE (212.300.7102; CMCRANE@BALTZCO.COM);

BLACKBERRY@BALTZCO.COM.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-mountain-debuts-5-200-acre-resort-in-the-great-smoky-mountains-300796705.html

SOURCE Blackberry Mountain