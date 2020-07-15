If you're a vegetarian who's used to eating grilled veggies and side salads at summer cookouts, your time has come. This black bean burger recipe will show even the biggest meat fanatics that vegetarian meals are among the best-ever grilling recipes.

These black bean burgers have a secret ingredient that will give your favorite hot sauce a run for its money: ground chipotle powder. It gives the burger a nice kick without overpowering the other flavors.

To make the patties you should start by draining the black beans without rinsing them. Then mix the bread crumbs, onion, garlic, corn, egg and seasonings together with your hands and form your burger patties.

After the patties are cooked, serve them on toasted buns with lettuce, tomato and red onion. You can also get really creative and top the burgers with some of our delicious summer salsa recipes. But don't just settle for black bean burgers at your next cookout, there are plenty of vegetarian dinner recipes that are cheap and easy.

Black Bean Burger

Ingredients

2 15.5 ounce cans seasoned black beans

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

½ small onion, diced very small

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup corn kernels

½ teaspoon chipotle powder

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

1 egg

Canola oil, for grilling

4 slices jack cheese

4 hamburger buns, toasted

Lettuce, for serving

Sliced tomato, for serving

Sliced red onion, for serving

Directions

Drain the beans but do not rinse them. Add the bread crumbs, onion, garlic, corn, chipotle powder, salt, pepper, and egg to the beans and then mix with your hands, squishing some of the beans as you go to form a chunky paste.

Form the black bean mixture into 4 burger patties.

Heat your grill to medium heat and brush each of the black bean burger patties with canola oil to prevent sticking. Cook the patties until heated through, about 5 minutes per side.

Then, place 1 slice of cheese onto each patty and cook for 2 minutes more, or until the cheese is melted.

Serve the black bean burgers on the toasted buns, topped with lettuce, tomato, and red onion, to taste.