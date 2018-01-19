Black Angus Steakhouse Raises Nearly $12,000 For No Kid Hungry To Help End Childhood Hunger In U.S.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse, the original American steakhouse, announced today that its "Season of Giving" Campaign raised funds for No Kid Hungry® that will help provide more than 118,000 nutritious meals to children in the U.S. struggling with hunger. Through this initiative, Black Angus donated $1 for every dine-in order of the braised short ribs purchased from Nov. 14, 2017 through Jan. 15, 2018 to No Kid Hungry, a campaign that connects children in need to the healthy food they need every day.

"We are passionate about No Kid Hungry's mission to combat the childhood hunger crisis and are thrilled to support them," said Chris Ames, chief executive officer, Black Angus Steakhouse. "Thank you to all of the Black Angus Steakhouse employees and customers who rallied around this important cause and helped make this donation possible, which will help the 13 million children facing hunger today."

Funds raised will support No Kid Hungry's efforts to connect hungry children to effective nutrition programs; help identify and break down the barriers to accessing meals; and teach low-income families how to stretch their food budgets while cooking healthy, affordable meals.

"Thanks to Black Angus Steakhouse's generous donation, more hungry children will have access to the healthy meals they need to grow and thrive," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president, No Kid Hungry. "The more money raised, the closer we get to making no kid hungry a reality in the US."

For more information, please visit BlackAngus.com.

About Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 44 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots, but offer the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at BlackAngus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

