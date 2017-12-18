BJ's Wholesale Club Saves Members from a Hectic Holiday with Outstanding Value and Convenience on Last-Minute Essentials

BJ's saves members money and time with incredible deals on gifts, entertaining and more

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are a busy and sometimes stressful time of year. It's easy to get caught up in the holiday frenzy, whether it's searching for a perfect gift or picking up a last-minute party platter. BJ's Wholesale Club saves its members from a hectic holiday with unbeatable value on last-minute entertaining essentials, gifts and more.

"From easy appetizers to must-have toys, BJ's helps members stock up on everything they need for a happy holiday," said Lee Delaney, executive vice president, Chief Growth Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "BJ's is also making it even easier for members to save with the convenience of shopping how and when they like, whether it's in club, through BJs.com, using Pick Up & Pay® or the new BJ's mobile app."

According to a recent BJ's Wholesale Club survey conducted by Wakefield Research, 57 percent of Americans surveyed know the feeling of rushing to the store for a party dish when the food they were making was ruined. BJ's makes sure members are always party-ready with great deals on ready-made deli platters, frozen appetizers, alcohol, serving ware and much more.

Even when the holiday gift list is final and it's been checked twice, there's always an unexpected gift-giver or holiday guest. The average American buys three "back-up" gifts each year, and three in four Americans think it's more awkward to be caught without a gift for someone than to pretend to like a bad gift. BJ's saves members from being caught unprepared with its great savings on gifts in every price range.

BJ's Wholesale Club will continue to offer members convenient shopping options during the holiday season including in-club shopping, BJs.com, its Pick Up & Pay® service and the new BJ's mobile app. Members hosting this holiday season can find added convenience with BJ's Perfect Party Planning Center, where orders can be placed online for deli and bakery platters and picked up in-club in as little as 36 hours. For shoppers not currently enrolled in Membership, visit BJs.com or your local club for information on current membership deals.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons and, for greater convenience, offers the most payment options.

BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

