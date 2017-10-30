BJ's Wholesale Club Makes It Even Easier for Members to Save with New Mobile App and Add-to-Card Coupons

Retailer continues to transform omnichannel

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 30, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Wholesale Club today announced a new mobile app and Add-to-Card coupons that make it easier for members to save, shop, check gas prices and track their savings. The BJ's app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

"The new BJ's mobile app and Add-to-Card coupons give members access to BJ's unbeatable value and assortment anytime, anywhere," said Rafeh Masood, senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "At BJ's, we're committed to offering our members the most convenient ways to shop and save, and we're excited to launch these new features. Our new app lets members check prices at the nearest BJ's Gas location and track their annual savings or My BJ's Perks Awards® depending on membership level."

The BJ's mobile app is the easiest and most convenient way for members to save. Members can access digital coupons and shop thousands of products within the mobile app. The app also shows members BJ's Gas® locations and current gas prices, their closest club and their year-to-date savings or awards depending on membership level.

BJ's new Add-to-Card feature allows members to digitally select and save coupons directly to their BJ's membership card within the mobile app or online at https://coupons.BJs.com. Add-to-Card coupons will be automatically applied during a member's in-club checkout, saving money and time. The Add-to-Card coupon gallery will feature all coupons found in The Little Book of Big Savings® published by BJ's, in addition to manufacturers' coupons. BJ's is the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

For a limited time, BJ's members can save even more on gas when they download the BJ's mobile app. Once the app is downloaded, members who use it to locate and select their nearest BJ's Gas location will receive 5 cents off per gallon on their next fill-up* at a BJ's Gas location.

BJ's is making significant updates to deliver an easy and convenient shopping experience through an integrated omnichannel offering. The company has launched new desktop and mobile sites as well as two new websites dedicated to its exclusive brands, Berkley Jensen® and Wellsley Farms®. BJ's expects to announce additional enhancements to its digital offerings, such as increased use of technology in its clubs.

To learn more about the BJ's mobile app, watch this short video: https://youtu.be/eZFMOzcX0uo

*Choose your BJ's Gas location and save 5 cents per gallon on your first gas purchase in the next 30 days. Offer activates the day after location is selected. One offer per member.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons and, for greater convenience, offers the most payment options.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram.

BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bjs-wholesale-club-makes-it-even-easier-for-members-to-save-with-new-mobile-app-and-add-to-card-coupons-300545630.html

SOURCE BJ's Wholesale Club