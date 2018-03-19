BJ's Wholesale Club Celebrates Grand Opening of New Manchester Club with $40,000 DonorsChoose.org Donation to Support Local Classrooms

Donation from BJ's Charitable Foundation funds 36 classroom projects benefitting more than 2,118 local students

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Wholesale Club today celebrated the grand opening of its Manchester, N.H. club by funding all local classroom projects listed by teachers through the crowd-funding website DonorsChoose.org. The $40,000 donation from the BJ's Charitable Foundation fulfilled 36 classroom projects in Manchester, benefiting more than 2,118 local students.

"Every teacher and student should have the resources they need," said Kirk Saville, executive director of the BJ's Charitable Foundation. "At BJ's, we're committed to helping families thrive by providing essentials to students and teachers, and we're thrilled to fund all DonorsChoose.org projects in Manchester."

BJ's donation supports a variety of projects for classrooms in Manchester. Projects funded include:

A collection of learning workbooks to enhance literacy experiences

Basic essentials such as new classroom books, pencils and math materials so every student can participate in classroom activities

Classroom art supplies so students can express their creativity and enhance fine motor skills

"We're thankful for BJ's partnership and commitment to helping classrooms succeed," said Rianne Roberts, partnership manager at DonorsChoose.org. "BJ's donation of $40,000 gives Manchester students the tools they need for a great education."

BJ's new Manchester club is located at 200 John E. Devine Drive, just off South Willow Street. The club will provide unbeatable value and outstanding fresh food options to the community, saving families 25 percent or more off grocery store prices*. Shoppers not currently enrolled in membership can sign up now through March 31st for just $25 with BJ's Easy Renewal®. Shoppers can visit BJ's new club in Manchester or BJs.com/Manchester to sign up for this limited time offer.

The Manchester club brings a number of benefits to the community:

Additionally, through BJ's Feeding Communities® Program, the Club will donate unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery products daily to reduce food waste and provide wholesome, fresh food to neighbors in need.

Shoppers can learn more about BJ's Wholesale Club by going to www.bjs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons.

Visit www.BJs.com, and for exclusive content find us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

About DonorsChoose.org

Founded in 2000 by a Bronx history teacher, DonorsChoose.org has raised over $550 million for America's classrooms. Teachers come to DonorsChoose.org to request materials and experiences they need most for their classrooms, and donors give to the projects that inspire them. To date, over 2.7 million people and partners have funded projects on the site, reaching 23 million students and making DonorsChoose.org the leading platform for supporting U.S. public schools. DonorsChoose.org is the only crowdfunding platform that vets each request, delivers materials directly to schools, and captures the impact of every funded project with photos, thank yous, and a cost report showing how each dollar was spent. In 2014, DonorsChoose.org made the top 10 of Fast Company's list of the World's Most Innovative Companies, the first time a charity has received such recognition.

