BJ's Wholesale Club Announces $10,000 Donation to Dorchester Paws

BJ's in Summerville, SC, hosts adopt-a-pet event with Dorchester Paws

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ's Wholesale Club today announced a $10,000 donation to Dorchester Paws. The donation from BJ's Charitable Foundation® was presented to the shelter along with $500 worth of Berkley Jensen® pet products.

"At BJ's, we're committed to keeping families – including our pets – happy and healthy," said Kirk Saville, executive director of the BJ's Charitable Foundation. "We are proud to support Dorchester Paws as they continue to provide compassionate and quality care to animals in need."

The company also hosted a pet adoption event at its Summerville, SC Club with the organization this past Saturday. BJ's members had the opportunity to visit with adoptable dogs, learn more about the adoption process and receive giveaways, treats and coupons.

"The donation from BJ's is the first major corporate donation received at Dorchester Paws and it pushes one step closer to ending unnecessary euthanasia in Dorchester County," said Kim Almstedt, executive director of Dorchester Paws. "The donation will provide funds for the medical cases we see so frequently from heartworms, malnutrition, cruelty and neglect."

Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County. The shelter takes in all animals from Dorchester County Code Enforcement, public drop-off strays and owner surrenders, serving over 3,500 animals each year. "We're still seeing an influx in animals brought to Dorchester Paws. There hasn't been a slow period this year, so this partnership helps us provide for the animals in our care," said Almstedt.

BJ's offers a large selection of leading pet food brands and varieties and is committed to providing the best quality, value and assortment through its exclusive Berkley Jensen® line of dog, cat and bird food. Members can shop a variety of pet products from nutritional foods and treats, to flea and tick prevention, to accessories such as beds and travel accessories. The variety of products caters both to budgets and a pet's specific needs.

About BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's is the leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 133 BJ's Gas® locations in 16 states.

BJ's provides a one-stop shopping destination filled with top-quality, leading brands, including its exclusive Wellsley Farms® and Berkley Jensen® brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and delicious organics, many in supermarket sizes. BJ's is also the only major membership warehouse club to accept all manufacturers' coupons and, for greater convenience, offers the most payment options.

BJ's is wholly owned by affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, CVC Capital Partners and its management team.

About Dorchester Paws

Established in 1972, Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County serving all the lost, abandoned and abused dogs and cats. Dorchester Paws is committed to instilling humane principles into society through the prevention of cruelty to animals and taking every animal that comes to the shelter on the journey from victim to victory. Dorchester Paws strives to feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, reunite lost pets with their owners, champion responsible pet ownership and find homes for as many stray animals as possible through adoptions.

