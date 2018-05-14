BJ Beltram, Inc., Portfolio Company of Trivest Partners, Acquires Louis Wohl and Sons, Inc.

TAMPA, Fla., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BJ Beltram, Inc., a portfolio company of Trivest Partners, announces it has acquired Louis Wohl and Sons, Inc. ("Louis Wohl" or the "Company"). Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Tampa, FL, Louis Wohl provides equipment, supplies, and design services to the foodservice industry. Over the Company's 120 year history, it has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in its served markets. Louis Wohl's services include design/build capabilities, foodservice design consultancy and the wholesale distribution of supplies and equipment to hospitality, restaurant, healthcare and other customers requiring food preparation capabilities.

Jorge Gross, Jr., Partner at Trivest, said, "We are very excited about our partnership with Louis Wohl. It fits with our long term strategy to execute add-on acquisitions, add scale and build one of the leading foodservice equipment distributors in the U.S."

The Louis Wohl purchase represents BJ Beltram's first acquisition as a Trivest portfolio company, and the Company intends to continue to pursue additional add-on opportunities to build scale and expand geographies.

About BJ Beltram:

BJ Beltram was formed in May 2017 and consists of two leading foodservice equipment (FSE) distributors: B&J Food Service Equipment, based in Kansas City, KS and Beltram Foodservice Group, based in Tampa, FL. BJ Beltram offers new and pre-owned commercial restaurant equipment, kitchen supplies, smallwares, furniture and design/project management services. The Company serves a diversified customer base primarily in the restaurant, lodging, education and healthcare industries. The Companies have built exceptional reputations for customer service and satisfaction in their respective markets and the combination of the two provides cross-selling of value-added capabilities and enhanced service efficiency. For additional information, please visit www.beltram.com.

About Trivest Partners:

Trivest Partners is a private investment firm that focuses on partnering with founder/family owned businesses in the United States and Canada. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 250 transactions, totaling in excess of $6.0 billion in value. For additional information, please visit www.trivest.com.

