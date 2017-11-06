Birmingham Families in Need Received 32,000 Pounds of Food and Essentials from PepsiCo and Feed the Children

Food to supplement meals for a week and other supplies help 800 Birmingham families

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight hundred Birmingham families in need received enough food to supplement meals for a week plus daily essentials, thanks to a partnership between PepsiCo and Feed the Children on Friday, November 3.

This is the second year PepsiCo and Feed the Children have partnered to help feed families in the city of Birmingham, where more than 30 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. This distribution event is part of a larger initiative between the two organizations to help feed communities in cities throughout the United States.

The receiving families were identified and preselected by the Birmingham Housing Authority.

Each qualifying recipient was given:

One 25-pound box of nonperishable food items

One 15-pound box of personal-care items

One box of AVON products

Books from Disney Publishing Worldwide

One 20-count Frito-Lay snacks

PepsiCo beverages

Life Original Cereal

Standard Quaker Oats

Chewy Granola Bars

Canned goods from Piggly Wiggly

"We're excited to partner with Feed the Children, the City of Birmingham and Piggly Wiggly in helping our friends and neighbors in the Birmingham community," said Marla Daudelin, region vice president, central gulf sales, PepsiCo's Frito-Lay division. "Frito-Lay and PepsiCo are committed to giving back to our communities where we live and work, and providing enough food to supplement meals for a week is a small way we can help make a difference."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated approximately $63 billion in net revenue in 2016, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world is what enables PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Feed the Children

Established in 1979, Feed the Children exists to defeat hunger. It is one of the largest U.S.-based charities and serves those in need in the U.S. and in 10 countries around the world. It provides food, education, essentials and disaster response. Domestically, it operates 5 distribution centers (located in Oklahoma, Indiana, California, Tennessee and Pennsylvania).

In fiscal year 2016, through its domestic and international programs, Feed the Children distributed 105 million pounds of food and essentials worldwide with a total value of $415 million, working with partner agencies to benefit 5.9 million people globally. It is accredited by GuideStar Exchange and the BBB Wise Giving Alliance. Visit www.feedthechildren.org for more information.

