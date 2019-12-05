Bill Miller Launches On-Demand Delivery Across Texas

Under-an-hour delivery now available from Bill Miller Bar-B-Q locations across Texas and Bill Miller's Laguna Madre Seafood Co. restaurants in San Antonio via Favor

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Miller today announced it now offers delivery from 65 Bill Miller Bar-B-Q locations across Texas and its five Laguna Madre Seafood Co. restaurants in San Antonio via Texas-based on-demand delivery service, Favor .

"We are thrilled to bring even more convenience to our customer experience by offering delivery of their favorite Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Laguna Madre dishes," said Jim Guy Egbert, CEO and president of Bill Miller.

From barbecue and breakfast tacos to fresh pies and sweet tea, customers can now get Bill Miller Bar-B-Q delivered to their door in under an hour from 65 Bill Miller locations across the greater areas of Austin, Corpus Christi, New Braunfels, San Antonio and San Marcos. On-demand delivery is also now available from Bill Miller's five Laguna Madre Seafood Co. locations in San Antonio.

Delivery from Bill Miller Bar-B-Q and Laguna Madre Seafood Co. is available seven days a week via the Favor app or online at favordelivery.com . For a limited time only, new Favor users can get free deliveries for their first month. Visit favordelivery.com/promos for more details.

About Bill Miller

Founded in 1953 in San Antonio, Texas, Bill Miller is a family owned and operated company with locations in San Antonio, Austin, Corpus Christi, San Marcos and surrounding areas. Bill Miller is now in their 66th year of operation and looks to expand with more locations to come in 2020.

