Big Whiskey's Sweeping West To Oklahoma With Fourth Franchise In 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Legend of Big Whiskey's grows as the Midwest-based restaurant franchise expands to Tulsa, Oklahoma. The brand recently signed a multi-unit franchise agreement for two locations in the Sooner State.

Local Tulsa businessman, Sean Sylvester, signed the franchise agreement in March with Big Whiskey's. Restaurants and food service are second nature for Sylvester who has served as the Director of Western Operations for Slim Chicken's for the past 4 years, in addition to owning Simple Simon's and Cheezies Pizza franchise locations. Sylvester is also the owner of Shiloh's Family Restaurant in Tulsa.

Sylvester states, "The Big Whiskey's brand really stood out to me, it's catchy but original, and their product speaks for itself. It will be a welcome addition to our restaurant landscape in Tulsa."

The Big Whiskey's Tulsa menu will feature classic American fare that has made the restaurant a staple throughout the Midwest since its founding in Springfield, MO nearly 13 years ago. Featuring flavorful American bites, some of the brand's signature items includes: Buffalo Chicken Wontons, crispy fried wontons filled with Big Whiskey's Buffalo Chicken Dip; the Big Whiskey BBQ Burger, topped with onion rings, crispy bacon and homemade Honey Whiskey BBQ sauce; and the signature Chicken Ranch Alfredo Pasta, penne noodles smothered with Big Whiskey's homemade alfredo sauce and topped with grilled chicken, a recipe that's been with the restaurant for over 10 years!

And there's whiskey! The restaurant boasts over 100 whiskeys, bourbons, and scotches and features multiple signature whiskey cocktails in addition to whiskey on tap.

"Architecture plans are being finalized," explains Big Whiskey's president, Austin Herschend. "Tulsa is an ideal area for us and we are really excited to be working with Sean on getting this location open soon!"

The first Tulsa location is slated to open later this year. It will be one four Big Whiskey's franchise locations to open in 2019; Big Whiskey's Las Vegas opened in March, Jefferson City, MO will welcome their first Big Whiskey's this fall, and a Birmingham, AL location is anticipated to open before December.

For updates on Big Whiskey's Tulsa, follow along on their Facebook page.

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant & Bar currently operates eight restaurants in Missouri, one location in Kansas, and two franchise locations; Bentonville, AR and Las Vegas, NV. For franchise information, visit www.bigwhiskeysfranchise.com

