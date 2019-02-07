Big News for Small Spaces - East Moves West for Faster Heating with Panasonic's High Speed Commercial Oven

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to introduce the NE-SCV2N Commercial High Speed Oven, the versatile, easy-to-use High Speed Oven designed especially for kitchens where fast, efficient heating is essential and space is at a premium. New to the U.S. market, this 1200W High Speed Oven has been in use in Japan, Hong Kong and the UK, and proven successful for food service businesses that want to serve great food cooked fast without sacrificing taste or texture and a wide range of menu items using three cooking techniques and six heating patterns. Any kitchen, big or small, can easily deliver high-quality, delicious food, limited only by your imagination.

3 Cooking Techniques, 6 Heating Patterns

A quick-read LCD touch panel and touchpads control manual and memory cooking programs, set 350° to 525° pre-heat temp range, cooling and more. The panel also controls a variety of heating patterns utilizing Panasonic patented technology to create six distinct heating patterns that combine up to three heating techniques — convection, grill and Inverter microwave — for speedy heating of frozen, refrigerated or room temperature dishes.

Typical time-saving applications for the NE-SCV2N Commercial High Speed Oven include: Breakfast sandwich (refrigerated, 1m 10s), Croissant (room temp. 23s), Muffin (room temp, 25s), Chicken fingers (frozen 1m 30s), Pizza (frozen, 3m), Mozzarella Sticks (frozen 40s), Quiche (frozen 2m 15s).

Space-Saving Footprint

Even in the tightest working kitchens, a space-saving footprint and Cool Touch surfaces make it quick, safe and easy to stack multiple units on top of one another to maximize available cooking space. (requires joint plate). Outer dimensions are W 18.66 x D 22.24 x H 16.22 in., cavity W 10.63 x D 13.00 x H 4.33.

The NE-SCV2N Commercial High Speed Oven has a durable stainless steel body and lightweight, 400,000 times open/closed-tested pull-down door. Set up is quick and painless, and cooking is ventless with a catalytic converter to eliminate odors and emissions. An automatic voltage detection includes (208/240V), 20A, Single Phase, NEMA 6-20P, plus, an Auto Power OFF function for more economical operation.

1,000 Program Memory

The Panasonic NE-SCV2N High Speed Oven can easily program and store up to 1,000 convection, grill and Inverter microwave menus, as well as flexible menu combinations of grill and microwave, convection and microwave, and convection and grill menus. Plus edit and store menus from either the product itself or your PC with an included SD Memory Card and SD-USB Adapter. To optimize heating for a full range of menu applications, the NE-SCV2N includes seven accessories for optimal cooking applications. They include a base plate liner, ceramic tray, wire rack, pizza and white ceramic plates, an oven sheet and aluminum paddle.

Minimized Maintenance

The Panasonic NE-SCV2N High Speed Oven, easy everyday maintenance consists of cleaning a removable air filter and drip tray, base plate liner, ceramic tray, wire rack, pizza and white ceramic plates, oven sheet and aluminum paddle (optional accessories) and wiping down the easy-clean enamel door.

The NE-SCV2N Commercial High Speed Oven will be available through Panasonic's Distribution Channels beginning February 7, 2019. Suggested retail price is $10,400.00.

To learn more about The NE-SCV2N Commercial High Speed Oven, go to http://bit.ly/panasonichighspeedoven. And for more about Panasonic's line of Commercial Food Services products and consumer electronic products go to http://bit.ly/panasonicfoodservicevideos and us.panasonic.com/commercialfoodservices.

You can also follow Panasonic on Twitter (@PanasonicUSA) and Facebook.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-news-for-small-spaces---east-moves-west-for-faster-heating-with-panasonics-high-speed-commercial-oven-300791957.html

SOURCE Panasonic