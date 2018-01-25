Big Game! Big Win! winner will be announced in all Denver Natural Grocers on February 3

DENVER, Jan. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers and John Elway Dealerships will announce the winner of the Big Game! Big Win! Promotion1 LIVE in all Natural Grocers stores in the Denver-metro area on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. There's still time to enter to win, but participants must fill out an entry form at one of the 30 Natural Grocers stores in the Denver-metro area or any John Elway Dealerships by January 31 to be eligible.

There will be one Grand Prize winner and 33 runner-up $100 Natural Grocers gift-card winners. The Grand Prize winner will be announced in each participating Natural Grocers store at 1 p.m.

The Grand Prize winner will take home up to a 3-year lease on a brand-new Cadillac ATS, Jeep Renegade or Chevy Volt. Plus, Natural Grocers customers can find deals on snacks and other must-have items ahead of the "Big Game" on February 4.

View the list of participating Natural Grocers and John Elway Dealership locations.

About the promotion

The partnership between Natural Grocers and John Elway Dealerships was formed with an initial discussion around values, not profits. It was important to both businesses that the partnership be authentic and local and would surprise and delight Natural Grocers and John Elway Dealership customers and their communities.

Joint advertising support for the campaign features John Elway and includes radio ads with members of the Isely family, billboards, bus kings, newspaper ads, social, digital and search ads, in-store/in-dealership signage and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is a rapidly expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 143 stores in 19 states.

About John Elway Dealerships

At John's House, YOU call the play, with Superior Service, Selection and Savings. John Elway dealerships have a strong and committed sales staff with years of experience satisfying customer needs, as well as a strong commitment to community support and outreach. For more information visit elwaydealers.com.

1 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts on November 1, 2017 and ends on January 31, 2018. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com or www.elwaydealers.com. Co-sponsors: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. and John Elway Dealerships.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-game-big-win-winner-will-be-announced-in-all-denver-natural-grocers-on-february-3-300587969.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.