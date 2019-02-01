Big Fish Games and Sugarfina Form a Deliciously Sweet Partnership This Valentine's Day

Leading mobile game, Cooking Craze to feature a Sugarfina themed event

SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Fish Games, innovative developer and publisher of world-class casual games, today launched a partnership with luxury candy boutique Sugarfina to create a Sugarfina-themed branded event in Big Fish Games' award-winning and genre-leading game, Cooking Craze.

"Creating memorable moments that inspire our players is something we always strive for and with today's launch of the Cooking Craze Sugarfina event, we're ushering in a whole new approach to creating fun and culturally relevant events in our games," said Chris George, Vice President and Studio General Manager at Big Fish Games. "Sugarfina's forward thinking approach to marketing, and passion for creating unique experiences for their customers and fans to interact with and enjoy has allowed us to create something truly special not only for existing Cooking Craze fans, but for Sugarfina fans as well."

Cooking Craze is a free to play mobile game that allows players to serve the flavors of the world with the tap of a finger. Players travel to popular cities around the globe preparing and serving local cuisines to hungry customers. In the Sugarfina event, players will run their own Sugarfina Boutique and can flex their candymaking skills by creating and serving some of Sugarfina's most popular treats including, cereal chocolate bars and Candy Bento Boxes® filled with their signature flavors like Champange Bears® and Sugar Lips®. Chefs and fans shouldn't wait to show off their candy making skills. The first 1,000 players residing in the United States to successfully complete all 40 levels of the event will be awarded with their very own Candy Bento Box® (a $20 value). Other candy treats will be hidden throughout the event and rewarded to US and Canadian based players as they progress through the event. The event begins later today and is currently scheduled to last until February 18.

"As a personal fan of Cooking Craze, I'm thrilled to be able to offer such a cool experience to all of our fans and introduce a whole new audience to Sugarfina," said Sugarfina Co-Founder Rosie O'Neill. "We've been fortunate to partner with some incredible brands and companies in the past and this partnership with Big Fish Games allows us to create an experience where people can interact with our brand like never before. We wanted to create something special for our Sugarfina fans this Valentine's Day, and we can't wait to see people's reactions to running their own Sugarfina boutique in this exciting new Cooking Craze event."

For the latest information on the Cooking Craze Sugarfina event, please visit either the official Cooking Craze Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CookingCrazeGame) or Sugarfina.com.

About Big Fish Games

Founded in 2002, Big Fish Games is an innovative developer and world-class publisher of a diverse portfolio of casual game franchises, including Big Fish Casino, Gummy Drop!, Fairway Solitaire, Jackpot Magic Slots, Cooking Craze, and the upcoming Toy Story Drop!. Cooking Craze currently has over 38M installs and is one of the most successful games in the Big Fish Games portfolio, achieving #1 arcade game in 45 countries on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

Big Fish Games serves millions of players every day and is dedicated to providing players with the opportunity to play, connect, compete and discover anywhere and on any device. Big Fish Games is dedicated to enhancing life through exceptional play and challenges its fans to, "Play Inspired".

The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with a regional office in Oakland, California, and is part of Aristocrat Leisure Limited.

About Sugarfina:

Sweethearts Rosie O'Neill and Josh Resnick have dreamed of opening a luxury candy boutique ever since their third date, a screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Inspired to create the first-ever candy store for grown-ups, the couple traveled the world in search of the finest candy makers to produce their exclusive and inventive line of confections. Best known for Champagne and Rosé-infused gummy bears, Sugarfina has been named "World's 50 Most Innovative Companies" and "World's 10 Most Innovative Retailers" by Fast Company as it disrupts the $200B confections industry. Recognized as one of the "World's Most Beautiful Candy Shops" by Architectural Digest, Sugarfina opened its first boutique in Beverly Hills in 2013 and now has more than 50 locations across North America in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Chicago and Vancouver, plus the brand's first overseas boutique in Hong Kong. To learn more about Sugarfina, visit www.sugarfina.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sugarfina.

PRESS CONTACT INFO:

FOR BIG FISH GAMES: David Silverman, David.Silverman@bigfishgames.com

FOR SUGARFINA: Sam Sturges, Sam.Sturges@sugarfina.com

Related Links

https://www.bigfishgames.com/game/cooking-craze/

https://www.bigfishgames.com/company/index.html

https://www.sugarfina.com/

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-fish-games-and-sugarfina-form-a-deliciously-sweet-partnership-this-valentines-day-300788402.html

SOURCE Big Fish Games