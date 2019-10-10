Big Easy Flavor Just in Time for Gumbo Weather

This is the Easiest Gumbo Recipe to Make, As the Temperatures Cool Down



OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Gumbo Day is right around the corner, and this easy and tasty gumbo recipe is the only one you need, thanks to the power of three. Created by @HangryHoustonian, this gumbo matches the "Holy Trinity" with three Tony Chachere's® products making this hearty gumbo a triple threat of flavor!

Tony Chachere's has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.

TRINITY GUMBO

INGREDIENTS

1 Whole Bell Pepper, Chopped

1 Whole Large Onion, Chopped

2 Celery Sticks, Chopped

6 Cups Water

1 Whole Chicken

½ Lb. Sliced Smoked Sausage

1 Can Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning

1 Bottle Tony Chachere's Injectable Creole Seasoning

1 Can Tony Chachere's Creole Gumbo Base

PREPARATION

For the Chicken:

Prepare chicken in a nonstick or aluminum pan. Inject chicken with Tony's Creole Butter Marinade. Bake chicken at 350° for one hour and 45 minutes or until core temperature reaches 160°.

For the Gumbo:

Spray nonstick spray in stockpot and sauté vegetables until soft. In the same pot, add smoked sausage and brown. Shred chicken and place into pot. Add 6 cups of water and combine gumbo base. Bring to a boil. Once at a boil, turn heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes. Season gumbo to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning. Ladle gumbo over steamed rice and garnish with chopped green onions and Tony's Creole Gumbo Filé.

Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.

