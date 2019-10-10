Big Easy Flavor Just in Time for Gumbo Weather
This is the Easiest Gumbo Recipe to Make, As the Temperatures Cool Down
OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Gumbo Day is right around the corner, and this easy and tasty gumbo recipe is the only one you need, thanks to the power of three. Created by @HangryHoustonian, this gumbo matches the "Holy Trinity" with three Tony Chachere's® products making this hearty gumbo a triple threat of flavor!
Tony Chachere's has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, mixes and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts.
TRINITY GUMBO
INGREDIENTS
1 Whole Bell Pepper, Chopped
1 Whole Large Onion, Chopped
2 Celery Sticks, Chopped
6 Cups Water
1 Whole Chicken
½ Lb. Sliced Smoked Sausage
1 Can Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning
1 Bottle Tony Chachere's Injectable Creole Seasoning
1 Can Tony Chachere's Creole Gumbo Base
PREPARATION
For the Chicken:
- Prepare chicken in a nonstick or aluminum pan.
- Inject chicken with Tony's Creole Butter Marinade.
- Bake chicken at 350° for one hour and 45 minutes or until core temperature reaches 160°.
For the Gumbo:
- Spray nonstick spray in stockpot and sauté vegetables until soft.
- In the same pot, add smoked sausage and brown.
- Shred chicken and place into pot.
- Add 6 cups of water and combine gumbo base. Bring to a boil.
- Once at a boil, turn heat to low and simmer for 25 minutes.
- Season gumbo to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning.
- Ladle gumbo over steamed rice and garnish with chopped green onions and Tony's Creole Gumbo Filé.
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking. Tony Chachere's® continues to be family owned-and-operated and is located in Opelousas, Louisiana. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting tonychachere.com/Recipes. For all of the cooking tips you need, go to tonychachere.com/Video.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-easy-flavor-just-in-time-for-gumbo-weather-300936799.html
SOURCE Tony Chachere's