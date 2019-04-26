Big Cinco De Mayo Bash Planned At Chevys Fresh Mex

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chevys Fresh Mex is pulling out all the stops to create the most memorable Cinco de Mayo ever. Don't miss out on the biggest party of the year!

Chevys Cinco extravaganza will begin at 8am on Sunday, May 5th, with a special "Bottomless Mimosas & Marys Brunch." From 8am-3pm, enjoy brunch with bottomless mix + match mimosas & bloody marys for $12 per person. The delicious menu includes items like Huevos Rancheros ($10.99), Steak A La Diabla & Eggs ($15.99), Shrimp & Crab Omelette ($13.99), Chilaquiles ($10.99), and many more.

Margarita, Beer and Shot Specials will be offered all-day long. Celebrate with your favorite drinks and appetizers in the Cantina, or join us for dinner in the Dining Room to enjoy your Fresh Mex favorites!

Link to Chevys Cinco de Mayo page: https://chevys.com/cinco-de-mayo/

Click the link below to download photos of Chevys Cinco de Mayo https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ylu2z6s7ma4im0c/AACodVjAuOPLg4YKhDVVO-d6a?dl=0

*Bottomless drinks are not available at VA location. Specials noted above are not available at franchise locations: NJ, MO, MN, SD, IL, Miami (FL), Annapolis (MD), Brandywine (MD), and Hanover (MD).

ABOUT CHEVYS FRESH MEX®:

Chevys Fresh Mex is known for its sizzling fajitas, mouthwatering guacamole, flautas, and handcrafted margaritas…no one does them better. Offering a "Fresh Mex" take on Mexican cuisine, Chevys uses farm-fresh ingredients to make their food from scratch daily. Whether you're with friends or family, there's a fiesta waiting for you here. For more information, visit www.chevys.com.

ABOUT XPERIENCE Restaurant Group (XRG):

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG, is one of the nation's leading operators of casual and fine dining brands. Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG, brands include Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, El Torito Grill, Las Brisas, Pink Taco, Who Song and Larry's and Sinigual. For more information, please visit www.xperiencerg.com.

