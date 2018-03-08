Biena Launches Girl Scout Cookie(TM)-Inspired Thin Mints(TM) Chickpea Snacks

Mint and dark chocolate-coated chickpeas will debut at Whole Foods Market in June 2018

BOSTON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Biena fans will soon be able to get their sweet fix with new Thin Mints Chickpea Snacks, launching exclusively at Whole Foods Market in June 2018. This Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA)-licensed flavor features a decadent Thin Mints® and Fair Trade dark chocolate coating over Biena's classic Sea Salt Chickpeas, offering an indulgent, yet nutritious treat.

"There are few things Americans anticipate more than Girl Scout Cookie™ season, so we are very excited to offer a Chickpea Snack inspired by the classic flavor of Thin Mints cookies," said Poorvi Patodia, founder and CEO of Biena. "We've combined Biena's good-for-you Chickpea Snacks with the timeless taste of Thin Mints cookies, all for 130 calories and 4 grams of protein and fiber. It's a refreshingly delicious snack."

With the launch of Thin Mints™ Chickpea Snacks, Biena products will appear on Whole Foods Market shelves nation-wide for the very first time. The Thin Mints™ Chickpea Snacks will be sold in 3.15-oz packs for $4.49.

"The Girl Scout Cookie Program gives girls essential business and entrepreneurial experiences that set them up for a lifetime of success," said Barry Horowitz, GSUSA Chief Revenue Officer. "We are proud to work with Biena to remind consumers about the power of the cookie program for girls everywhere."

In addition to the Girl Scout Cookie-inspired Thin Mints Chickpeas Snacks at Whole Foods Market, Biena will also be offering chocolate-covered chickpea flavors—Dark Chocolate and Salted Caramel—and four of Biena's savory favorites: Sea Salt, Honey Roasted, Barbeque, and Habanero.

Biena was created with the mission of changing how Americans snack, for the better. The company was founded in 2012, when Patodia was pregnant and searching for a snack that would satisfy her cravings, while also providing positive nutrition. Disappointed with the options on the market, Patodia set out to create a healthier version of a fried chickpea snack she ate growing up. She found that multiple stages of dry-roasting produced chickpeas with an airy, yet satisfying crunch. In the years since, she's established Biena and developed a collection of tasty and tempting flavor profiles: Sea Salt, Rockin' Ranch, Habanero, Honey Roasted, Barbeque, Sour Cream & Onion, Cinnamon Crunch, Dark Chocolate, Milk Chocolate, and Salted Caramel.

About Biena Snacks

Biena is a snack food company that specializes in deliciously crunchy and healthy all-natural bean protein snacks. They are available at Whole Foods Markets, Sprouts Farmers Markets, Target, Stop and Shop, Shaws and New Seasons as well as online at Amazon.com and SnackAisle.com. Visit Biena on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for product information, updates, store demos and other news.

We're Girl Scouts of the USA

We're 2.6 million strong—1.8 million girls and 800,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ to change the world. Our extraordinary journey began more than 100 years ago with the original G.I.R.L., Juliette Gordon "Daisy" Low. On March 12, 1912, in Savannah, Georgia, she organized the very first Girl Scout troop, and every year since, we've honored her vision and legacy, building girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. We're the preeminent leadership development organization for girls. And with programs from coast to coast and across the globe, Girl Scouts offers every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of leadership, adventure, and success. To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit www.girlscouts.org.

