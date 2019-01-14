Beyond Zoodles: 19 Scrumptious Vegan Spiralizer Recipes

Pasta gets a bad rap. Don’t get us wrong: We love the stuff. But we also love veggies, and vegetable- and fruit-based noodles are a creative way to slip more of these healthy foods into your meals. The vegan spiralizer recipes on this list are packed with some of the greatest fruit and vegetable hits, such as zucchini, sweet potato, cucumber, eggplant, and apple.

Didn’t know that so many foods could be spiralized? That’s why we’re here! Any produce item with a tough inner core can be made into noodles. People love zoodles and other veggie noodles because they quickly transform carb-heavy dishes into gluten-free or keto-friendly dishes. It makes sense that spiralizing is so popular, as more and more people are choosing healthy fare, and trading in their animal-laden ingredients for fresh, colorful veggies. And all you need is a simple, affordable machine. Enjoy!

Spiralized Potato Salad

You can spiralize so much more than zucchini. Check out this creamy potato salad.

© Karissa's Vegan Kitchen

Ramen with Zucchini Noodles

With mushrooms, zucchinis, spinach, and carrots, this is the soup that you should make if you’re feeling under the weather.

© Jar of Lemons

Garlic Parmesan Sweet Potato Noodles

The cook behind this recipe suggests adding white beans, tofu, or chickpeas for an extra kick of protein.

© She Likes Food

Raw Apple Pie in a Jar

Ooh, we love a dessert spiralizer recipe! This one looks so yummy.

© Vie de la Vegan

Curried Chickpea & Veggie ‘Noodle’ Salad

This curried chickpea and vegetable salad is ready in under 30 minutes, and it’s naturally gluten-free. Take a look, and try not to swoon.

© Vegangela

Rad Rainbow Raw Pad Thai

The dressing for this dish alone makes our heart skip a beat. Raw almond butter, fresh lime juice, tamari, sesame oil, and grated ginger are all featured.

© Oh She Glows

Mediterranean Zucchini Noodles

This quick and easy recipe clocks in at 20 minutes. We heart vegan Mediterranean recipes.

© This Savory Vegan

Spiralized Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet potato fries for the win. Bonus points for making these in an air fryer.

© Living Vegan

Cheesy Vegan Zoodles

What doesn’t nutritional yeast do?

© Running On Real Food

Vegan Spiralized Summer Spring Rolls

This recipe highlights the versatility of the spiralizer.

© Inspiralized

Zucchini Noodles with Eggplant Meatballs

We love how this blogger got creative with one of our favorite nightshade vegetables. And since eggplants are a staple of Italian cuisine, it makes sense to create vegan meatballs out of them.

© Skinnytaste

Vegetable Salad with Green Goddess Dressing

Feast on ribbons of power foods such as zucchini, yellow squash, carrots, and beets. You really can’t go wrong.

© My Darling Vegan

15-Minute Garlic Lime Cashew Zoodles

We’re a huge supporter of fast vegan recipes. Check out our list of vegan lunch dishes that you can whip together in 30 minutes or less.

© Salt & Lavender

Zucchini Noodles with Avocado Sauce

You gotta love this creamy avocado sauce that requires just five ingredients: water, lemon juice, avocado, pine nuts, and basil.

© Simple Vegan Blog

10-Minute Zoodles with Vegan Cashew Pesto

One of the many reasons we love spiralizers is that recipes can be made in a flash—with no stove required.

© The Fitchen

Burrito Bowl with Spiralized Peppers and Onions

Including a variety of vegetables makes a meal super-healthy. Avocado, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes are all featured in this colorful vegan burrito bowl.

© Inspiralized

Cajun Zucchini Noodle Pasta

Cajun seasoning goes well with the striking flavors of bell peppers and onions.

© Detoxinista

Raw Beet Salad with Blood Oranges

Blood oranges and beets are a secret power combo of sweet and savory flavors.

© Salt & Lavender

Classic Cabbage Coleslaw

Why not throw some green apples into the mix?

© Simple Vegan Blog

For more vegan recipes, check out the “Food” tab over at PETA Living.

