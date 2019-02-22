Better Than Coffee® Snack Bars Energize Actors and Performers at the 91st Academy Awards

Better Than Coffee® Plant-Based Naturally Caffeinated Energy Bars Energize Actors And Performers In The Green Room, Back Stage, And Dressing Rooms At The Oscars



LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based naturally caffeinated energy bars company, Better Than Coffee®, is proud to announce that its unique energy bars will be featured at the 91th Annual Academy Awards.

Created to provide a natural alternative to energy products loaded with additives and artificial sweeteners, Better Than Coffee®'s secret is Guarana and Maca — two plants from South America.

Guarana provides a quick boost of natural caffeine. Maca is scientifically proven to help maintain an illuminating mental and physical boost.

"We are beyond thrilled to have the opportunity to feature Better Than Coffee® at the 91st Annual Academy Awards. It is a privilege to be a part of a celebration where films and good nutrition go hand in hand. Better Than Coffee® are the perfect back-stage snack that will help keep actors, performers and crew energized," said Valerie Milovic, founder.

Better Than Coffee® will be made available in the greenroom, dressing rooms, and back stage for all nominees, including actors and producers as well as the performers and crew. Traditionally, less healthy foods have been offered at awards shows, but with the growing interest in keeping fit and eating healthy in the last years, more effort is being made to provide nutritious alternatives. Better Than Coffee® provides sustained energy and great nutritional value.

Better Than Coffee®' comes in 4 flavors,

Dark Chocolate & Coconut

Dark Chocolate & Mint

Dark Chocolate & Cranberry

French Roast

All flavors are Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten Free, Vegan, Kosher, Soy Free, Nut Free, Dairy Free and Low in Sodium.

About Better Than Coffee®

Better Than Coffee® was founded in California, by Valerie Milovic, a French lady, self-proclaimed "energy drink addict" to replace the daily energy drink she needed while working in corporate. To stay up to date on the latest, visit betterthancoffee.com, Instagram and Facebook.

You can find Better Than Coffee® products online at BetterThanCoffee.com, Amazon.com and soon at Walmart.com.

About the 91th Annual Academy Awards:



Since 1969, the Oscar show has been broadcast internationally, now reaching movie fans in over 200 countries. The ceremony will be held on February 24, 2019 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. The whole event starts at 8 p.m. ET.

