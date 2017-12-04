The Best Way to Stop Wasting Food and Start Saving Money

How Buying Frozen Foods Can Help Food Waste in America

HARRISBURG, Pa., Dec. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Food waste is a colossal problem. Forty percent of all food produced in the United States is discarded. Twenty percent of the food we buy is never eaten*. The largest source of food waste is people in their own homes.

The National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA) suggests that frozen foods can be the key to turning around the consumer food-waste trend. They have created a Food Waste Infographic that provides valuable statistics and offers reasons why frozen foods are helpful in reducing the amount of food wasted in the U.S.

The Problem

The effects of food waste are staggering – on the economy, it equates to about $218 billion of food lost each year; on the environment, food waste is the number one component found in America's landfills; and on American families, each of us tosses approximately 300 pounds of food a year, adding up to as much as $2,200 worth of uneaten food that a family of four throws away.

Frozen Foods to the Rescue

Frozen foods can help solve the food waste problem and save the average family money, while also providing convenience, quality, innovative tastes and ease in food preparation.

Frozen foods – a good investment:

You are paying for 100% edible food.

There is no spoilage – use only what you need and put the rest back in the freezer.

Frozen foods are perfectly portioned – no waste.

Frozen fruits and vegetables are consistently priced and always in season.

Storing food in the freezer provides a much longer shelf life and less waste.

Freezing technology and eco-friendly packaging are keeping frozen foods fresher longer. Consider that fruits and vegetables are picked at the peak of ripeness and flash frozen, sometimes right on the field, to lock in beneficial nutrients and keep them in their perfect, just-picked state. Similarly, most fish is frozen right on the boat so there's no chance for decline in quality, nutrition and freshness.

Much of what you will find in the frozen food aisles today has been developed and prepared by expert chefs in test kitchens across the country – using real ingredients and rigorously evaluated by nutritionists and dietitians. Frozen food is real food – just frozen.

NFRA recommends to consumers on their next grocery trip: make a meal plan, assess what you already have, make a shopping list and stick to it, and buy frozen foods.

*National Resources Defense Council

About National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA)

NFRA is a non-profit trade association representing all segments of the frozen and refrigerated foods industry. NFRA sponsors national promotions March Frozen Food Month, June Dairy Month and June/July Ice Cream & Novelties; and provides consumer information such as food safety guidelines, meal preparation tips, recipes and sweepstakes opportunities through its Easy Home Meals consumer website and social media properties.

