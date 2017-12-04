  1. Home
  2. Cook
  1. Home
  2. Cook

The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Your Favorite Foodie This Holiday Season

From blog.ice.edu by Caitlin Gunther
The Best Kitchen Gadgets for Your Favorite Foodie This Holiday Season

 

By James Briscione, Director of Culinary Research

 

Gifts are the best and worst part about the holiday season. Receiving = the best. Finding that perfect something-they-don’t-already-have gift for the special person on your list = the worst. For the foodie on your shopping list, we’re here to make your gift search a painless victory. Though stores and online catalogs are filled with hundreds of “must-have” kitchen gadgets, only some of them are actually worth it — others not so much. To help you cut through the clutter and find the best of the best, the following is my list of recommended essential kitchen gifts.

sous vide steak

Read on to learn which kitchen gadgets to gift the foodie in your life.

Continue reading at Institute of Culinary Education