Benihana Donates over $70,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Milkshake promotion in honor of Children's Day

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi Restaurants, has donated over $70,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital as part of their long-standing commitment to helping children in need and their broader initiative to celebrate their Japanese heritage.

Children's Day is a Japanese national holiday celebrated annually on May 5. The day was established to respect children's personalities and to celebrate their happiness, and Benihana has supported this holiday through various children's donation programs since 2009.

From May 22 through November 12, Benihana restaurants featured a St. Jude Milkshake on their menu, with $2 from every milkshake sold donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Guests could choose from Classic Strawberry, featuring a strawberry pocky stick and whipped cream, or Cookies and Cream with an OREO® and whipped cream.

"Benihana is proud to be a long-time supporter of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer Tom Baldwin. "St. Jude is a partner who fully supports our long-term commitment to helping children in need."

The mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of their founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

For more information, visit www.benihana.com.

About Benihana

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese-inspired Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with 104 nationwide Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants, including 10 franchised Benihana restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/. To download the Benihana Sticker Pack, please visit http://apple.co/2lml8Dg.

