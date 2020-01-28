Benihana Comes Home To North Bay Village / Miami Beach New And Better Than Ever

Restaurant Opens with Iconic Teppanyaki Dining, Contemporary Sushi Lounge, Open Air Bar, Patio and Beautiful Waterfront Views on Thursday, January 30th

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Benihana® in North Bay Village / Miami Beach is opening a brand new restaurant on the original site. Located on the 79th Street Causeway between Miami Beach and Biscayne Blvd., the restaurant was a long-time favorite for locals and visitors alike who enjoyed Benihana's signature Japanese Teppanyaki and sushi menu. On Thursday, January 30th, it officially opens at 11:30 a.m. in a brand new building that offers contemporary styling, expanded space indoors and out, and limitless water and skyline views.

To celebrate the grand opening, Benihana hosted a special lunch for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami on January 26th in honor of January's National Mentoring Month.

"Maximizing the stunning views was one of our goals for our all-new Benihana," said Benihana Chief Executive Officer and President, Tom Baldwin. "We also wanted to update our design to couple the unique, modern character of Miami and the traditional atmosphere guests have come to know and love from our Benihana brand."

Our new Benihana opens just in time for Miami to host the upcoming 54th annual "Big Game" weekend, and boasts nearly 10,000 square feet of dining space that includes 20 teppanyaki tables and an inviting sushi lounge. An exciting new addition is an indoor-outdoor cocktail bar and patio that offers breathtaking views of beautiful Biscayne Bay and neighboring skylines. In total, the new Benihana seats 267 guests — each will have amazing waterfront views — a characteristic that is surprisingly rare among Miami-area restaurants.

"Miami waterfront views are one of the most popular requests among diners," continued Baldwin. "Our North Bay Village / Miami Beach restaurant is a one-of-a-kind location that not only delivers on spectacular scenery, but also delights guests with our iconic, performing chefs and our delicious, high-quality menu items."

The restaurant will be open Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Friday until 11 p.m.), Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Happy Hour is Monday through Thursday 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Guests may contact the restaurant directly at 305-866-2768 or may make reservations through www.benihana.com. Guests can also enjoy the delicious Japanese cuisine at home, at work, or on the go with Benihana online ordering through their website or by downloading the Benihana app.

"We proudly served Miami and Miami Beach guests for close to 50 years in this location," finished Baldwin. "We are now proud to unveil a new Benihana to serve for the next 50 years and beyond!"

About Benihana®

Benihana Inc. is the nation's leading operator of Japanese Teppanyaki and Sushi restaurants with more than 100 Benihana, Haru Sushi, RA Sushi and Samurai restaurants operating throughout the United States, Caribbean, and Central and South America. To learn more about Benihana Inc. and its four brands, please view the corporate video at www.benihana.com/about/company-video/. Benihana fans looking for more ways to enjoy and share their love of the experience can download digital stickers at http://apple.co/2lml8Dg.

