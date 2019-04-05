Ben & Jerry's Free Cone Day is Next Week!

Don't miss this chance to score your flavorite, or try something completely new



BURLINGTON, Vt., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a million scoops of ice cream will be given away next week during Ben & Jerry's annual Free Cone Day, a global celebration of community support, fan awesomeness, and funky chunks and swirls.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8493053-ben-and-jerrys-free-cone-day/

Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops around the world will participate on April 9, 2019, offering everything from Americone Dream to Triple Caramel Chunk. This year, the company's iconic Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is available in its original and new non-dairy form, so there's something euphoric for everyone. Ice cream lovers who find themselves in a cone-undrum over which flavor to choose can simply get back in line a second (or third, or fourth!) time.

The idea of handing out free ice cream started back in 1979, when Co-Founders Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield opened the doors of their renovated gas station and threw a party for the citizens of Burlington, Vermont.

The idea turned into an annual event. "We're nothing without our fans," said Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy. "This is one of our favorite days of the year. It's a special tradition and I can't wait to see all the smiles and happiness Free Cone Day brings." he said. "It's all about saying thank you to our fans."

This year, Ben & Jerry's announced ambitious plans to eliminate single-use plastic in its Scoop Shops worldwide. Fans can help cut down on waste by ordering their scoop in an edible cone, rather than a disposable cup.

For fans who are not near a Scoop Shop, Ben & Jerry's is holding a sweepstakes. Three lucky winners will receive a year's worth of free ice cream. Details can be found at www.benjerry.com.*

To find your nearest participating Scoop Shop, visit www.benjerry.com.

* No purchase necessary to enter. Free Cone Day Sweepstakes ends 4/11/19. Open to legal residents of the US 18 and older. Void in Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law. For official rules click here.

About Ben & Jerry's

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.7MM in 2018 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ben--jerrys-free-cone-day-is-next-week-300825377.html

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's