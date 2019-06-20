Bella Rosa Will Debut As National Brand At 2019 Summer Fancy Food Show

Schuman Cheese Introduces New Snacking Product with Expanded Brand Rollout



FAIRFIELD, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese is shaving years off one of its long-standing but lesser-known brands to debut a contemporary look and image at this year's Summer Fancy Food Show (Booth 554), June 23-25 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York. Bella Rosa, an entertaining-friendly line offered previously in limited distribution, will now be available on a national scale.

Vibrant packaging and a new brand platform accompany Bella Rosa's national rollout. Fresh, modern iconography complements packaging with a progressive, differentiating color palette that reflects the premium brand. At a glance, shoppers can identify whether the cheese they're selecting is shaved, shredded or grated, reinforcing a brand promise that emphasizes simplicity: "Good to Go. Real cheese ready for any dish so you can entertain with ease."

"The Good to Go statement is highlighted on the package to let people know Bella Rosa has the quality they want, and that we help them enjoy the occasion they're shopping for," said Jim Low, executive vice president of sales and marketing, Schuman Cheese. "They'll spend less time prepping, and more time in the moment and present for life."

The Bella Rosa line also delivers on the True Cheese guarantee, which Schuman Cheese created to assure consumers that what they're getting is always the highest quality cheese; no fillers, no additives, just pure, 100% cow's milk, free of hormones.

Product Selection

New to the Bella Rosa line, and also debuting at the Summer Fancy Food Show, is a pair of snack format products, aptly named Snacks to Go. Offered in two flavor combinations, each tray offers superior quality all-natural cheddar cheese, premium sea-salted roasted nuts and juicy dried cranberries. Snacks to Go will be offered in 16-count display-ready cases. Suggested retail price for each package is $1.33.

A staple of the Bella Rosa line is a series of cheese trays featuring collections of sliced cheeses ready to serve a crowd. Each selection has been curated with entertaining in mind and can be offered on its own as a party snack or as a flavorful addition to a sandwich station. The Bella Rosa European Cheese Selection includes Irish Cheddar, Dutch Gouda, Danish Havarti and German Swiss. Two Party Trays are also available; one features Cheddar, Swiss, Colby Jack and Pepper Jack, while the other includes Aged Cheddar, Swiss, Havarti and Gouda. Suggested retail prices for the 16-ounce trays range from $7.99 to $9.99.

Single cheese varieties include Bella Rosa Shaved Parmesan, Bella Rosa Shredded Parmesan, Bella Rosa Shredded Asiago and Bella Rosa Grated Romano. Each of the 5-ounce cups carries a suggested retail price of $3.69.

All items in the new Bella Rosa line are now available for retail and club orders.

Additional Show Highlights

At the Summer Fancy Food Show, Schuman Cheese will also showcase a selection of its award-winning cheeses, including Cello, the company's flagship domestic brand that spans an array of traditional Italian cheeses, including world-renowned Copper Kettle. Featured import cheeses will include Dodoni, the world's leading producer of authentic Greek feta, and Zanetti, an internationally-acclaimed Italian cheesemaker and Schuman's oldest import partner.

The allure of cheese. It's what drives Schuman Cheese to enhance everyday eating experiences. For four generations, Schumans have been enamored by incredible cheeses, like the King of Parmesan they've partnered with the Zanettis to deliver since 1945 and the latest addition, a sensational Gruyère from Margot Fromages in Switzerland. Decades of access to the world's finest cheeses even inspired the family to assemble a team of skilled cheesemakers to craft their own world-class cheeses in Wisconsin. Discover the distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com.

