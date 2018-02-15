Belgian Nobility to Participate in JCS-Kosher Food Bank Benefit

Prince and Princess of Belgium come to South Florida for fundraiser

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prince and Princess of Belgium will be at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach for the First Annual Kosher Food Bank Benefit: Heroes of the Holocaust on Saturday evening.

The cocktail soiree, organized and presented by philanthropist Danielle Kirk, will benefit the Jewish Community Services (JCS) Kosher Food Bank. Tickets are $100 for the Saturday-night event at 18001 Collins Avenue, and guests will have the opportunity to meet H.H. Edouard de Ligne de Belgique and H.H. Princess Isabella de Ligne Orsini.

House de Ligne has a long history of supporting Jewish communities. During World War II, Prince Eugene I and Princess Philippine de Ligne used their family castle to hide Jewish children from the Nazis.

"We are honored to be hosting the Prince and Princess at our event," Kirk said. "House de Ligne has been an ally of Jews going back to the 18th Century when Charles-Joseph de Ligne advocated for Zionism."

The First Annual Kosher Food Bank Benefit: Heroes of the Holocaust will raise awareness and funds for the 100 Holocaust survivors and 380 Jewish families in South Florida who suffer from food insecurity and are dependent on the JCS-Kosher Food Bank. House de Ligne are participating this weekend to show their support and solidarity for the Jewish Community and to help make KFB clients' days safer and brighter.

"We have many survivors and families who depend upon the JCS-Kosher Food Bank," Kirk said. "I designed this event to raise much-needed awareness and funds for a fundamental service within our community. As the grandchild of Holocaust Survivors whose father was born in a German DP Camp, I converted my birthday party into this benefit. It is an absolute privilege and a birthday wish come true that the Royal Family will be our guests of honor."

Prior to the event, Kirk will be holding a press conference with H.H. Prince Edouardo de Ligne at the Trump International Beach Resort on Fri., Feb. 16 at 4 p.m.

Visit Kirk's Eventbrite page to buy tickets to the event or email foodbank@jcsfl.org.

