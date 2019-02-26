Being Better Matters, Inc Launches GO BETTER Protein Wafer Bars, Delivering Whole Food Nutrition, With Best-In-Category Taste

Made by Canadians in Southern California, GO BETTER Appeals as Much to Foodies as to Athletes, & Shatters the Notion That Protein Bars Cannot Be Both Healthy and Delicious

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- California based Being Better Matters, Inc launches new brand GO BETTER, a line of unique Protein Wafer Bars, with delicious, whole food ingredients, that promises to be the best tasting option in the category. Created by father/son team Gerry and Bram Morris--who are originally from Montreal, now living in Southern California--GO BETTER bars are manufactured in the greater Los Angeles area, and are elevating a category previously known to under-deliver on taste.

Offering good levels of protein, with no artificial colours, flavours, preservatives or GMO's, each bar starts with whole nuts and creamy almond butter inside light crispy wafers. The bars are then lightly dipped in dark chocolate, and include flavor-specific natural ingredients such as hazelnuts, almonds, coconut and honey oats.

GO BETTER bars derive their protein mainly from egg whites and other wholesome ingredients, delivering the vegetarian, dairy-free nutrition today's consumers are looking for, without their having to sacrifice taste!

The bars are sold at retail locations throughout Canada, including 7-11, Husky and Circle K stores, Supplement King, Fresh and Wild Food Market and many other locations.

A recent study of protein bar consumers showed that good taste, followed by protein level, were the top two most desired aspects of the snacks they chose.

"We heard what consumers were saying and knew what we needed to do, to create a nutritious, protein rich product, that delivered truly superior taste," said company spokesperson Bram Morris.

The brand is socially conscious, with marketing representative Nadine Sterba saying, "The GO BETTER brand is founded on the principle that small life changes make a big impact on the quality of our lives. Every day there is a chance to be better, with simple actions like taking the stairs instead of the elevator, volunteering in the community, or selecting a better for you snack. These small changes enhance our health and overall happiness." www.beingbettermatters.ca

GO BETTER Protein Wafer Bars launch in flavours: Coconut Crunch, Hazelnut Crunch, Almond Crunch and Honey Oats Crunch

