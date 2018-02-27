Beerhead Bar & Eatery Finalizes Franchise Agreement in Schaumburg

Local Entrepreneur to Refresh Craft Beer Bar

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beerhead Bar & Eatery has finalized a franchise agreement in Schaumburg. Local entrepreneur, Krupal Patel, will take over the previously corporate-owned American craft beer bar located at 888 N Meacham Road.

Formerly known as The Beer Market, Patel will refresh the Schaumburg location to the updated Beerhead concept. Changes will include rebranding to the Beerhead name, a new logo, color scheme, interior décor, as well as the addition of lunch service. Additionally, Patel will add spirits to the menu, which was not previously available at this location. Having recently refreshed the Beerhead location in Vernon Hills, the transition is part of the brand's overall revitalization strategy as it enters its next phase of growth throughout the Midwest.

Abandoning his career as an auditor with a public accounting firm, Patel ultimately decided to join the Beerhead system stemming from an admiration for craft beer and home brewing. The 32-year-old will embark on this new venture as franchise owner and Beerhead's general manager.

"As the new owner operator of Beerhead in Schaumburg, I look forward to sharing my passion for craft beer with my guests," said Patel. "I always enjoyed visiting The Beer Market and am thrilled to launch a refreshed location which will offer an expansive selection of beer, wine and drink specials, as well as simple, high-quality food."

Supplementing Beerhead's nearly 500 brands of beer and other beverage choices available to guests, the kitchen will offer both a lunch and dinner menu featuring MYO Avocado Toast, specialty pizzas, the brand's signature Barbarian Pretzel and desserts. Brunch will also be available on Saturdays and Sundays and will offer menu items like Chicken & Waffles, Breakfast Pizza and drink specials. Just as Beerhead focuses on superior local and regional American craft beer selections, its food menu highlights the freshest, high-quality ingredients as well.

To contact Beerhead in Schaumburg, call (847) 517-8300 or visit http://beerheadbar.com/locations/schaumburg-illinois. Additional information regarding Beerhead franchising opportunities can be found at http://beerheadbar.com/franchising.

About Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Founded in 2012 under the original name of The Beer Market, Beerhead is an emerging American craft beer bar that marries the appeal of offering nearly 500 brands of locally and regionally brewed beer, wine, and other locally sourced beverages and food offerings in a contemporary, yet timeless atmosphere complete with live music and communal tables. Beerhead began franchising in 2015 in an effort to expand its favorite local beer pub vibe to other communities, breweries and distilleries. For more information, visit http://beerheadbar.com. To learn more about franchising opportunities, visit http://beerheadbar.com/franchising.

